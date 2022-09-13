Black Ferns name Portia Woodman, Sarah Hirini and Stacey Fluhler in Rugby World Cup squad

Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has named Portia Woodman, Sarah Hirini and Stacey Fluhler in the 32-strong squad for the Rugby World Cup, describing the Sevens stars as “world class” players whose abilities were too good to ignore.

"I haven't seen them a lot at 15s, mostly in Super Rugby Aupiki,” Smith said at the squad announcement at College Rifles Rugby Club in Auckland on Tuesday.

“Clearly, exceptional rugby players. They came into a camp a while ago up here. They've been in that program a long time all those women, and you can't last in the NZ Sevens program without being exceptional.

“It's hard to measure them against existing players, so it was a bit of a task going back and looking at them, getting them to camp, watching them play Sevens.

“But one thing you know is they are fit, have got good speed, which is the sort of game we're trying to play...they're world class. We've only got a few in there but I think we've got a great few."

Kennedy Simon and Ruahei Demant were named co-captains but there was heartbreak for others, with Chelsea Semple, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Eloise Blackwell, Les Elder and Grace Steinmetz all notable omissions.

Black Ferns assistant coach Whitney Hansen acknowledged the selection process had been difficult, but said the Black Ferns had been clear on what they were looking for.

“It was incredibly tough,” Hansen said. “And I think we've been feeling all week for some great people and great players [who missed out].

Richard Heathcote Portia Woodman has been included in the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad.

“But ultimately, what it came down to is we want fast, explosive powerful athletes who were pretty good at rugby.

”I know that sounds like a bit of a silly thing to say but it's not enough to just be able to scrummage any more, you have to be a really great rugby player as well.

”So that was a part of it, and workrate was massive.

”And character was really important. When you go away for eight, nine weeks together, sometimes the right person is the right person.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff From left: assistant coach Whitney Hansen, halfback Kendra Cocksedge, co-captain Kennedy Simon and outside back Renee Wickliffe at the Black Ferns squad announcement.

The omission of the experienced midfielder Semple will be a major talking point but the Black Ferns now click into tournament mode before their opener against at Eden Park on October 8.

The Black Ferns have won the Rugby World Cup five times but they won’t go into the tournament as favourites this year, with European heavyweights England and France seen as the teams to beat.

The Black Ferns will embrace an uptempo and dynamic style to combat the northern hemisphere sides, but co-captain Simon said they would try to inspire the next generation as well as win.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sarah Hirini takes on Sri Lanka during the women's Rugby Sevens at the Commonwealth Games in July.

“My message would be that women’s rugby has come such a long way," she said. “We're trying to implement expansive fast, exhilarating rugby, and I think everyone should get a piece of it. It’s going to be exciting.”

Legendary halfback Kendra Cocksedge, who will retire after the Rugby World Cup, said that having a ‘home’ Rugby World Cup in Aotearoa was the pinnacle for any player.

“As a player, a World Cup at home...I don’t think anything can beat that,” she said. “Everyone's worked so hard this year.

“There's been a lot of competition for positions and I've just seen the squad here for the first time as well, and it’s so exciting.

“There's so much energy in the group. We're just really excited about the challenge ahead.”

AT A GLANCE

Black Ferns Rugby World Cup squad:

Hookers: Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere, Georgia Ponsonby

Props: Tanya Kalounivale, Phillipa Love, Krystal Murray, Amy Rule, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata

Locks: Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Loose forwards: Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini, Charmaine McMenamin, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Kendra Cocksedge, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

First five-eighths: Ruahei Demant, Hazel Tubic

Midfielders: Logo I Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick

Outside backs: Stacey Fluhler, Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Portia Woodman

Unavailable due to injury: Grace Brooker, Kaipo Oslen-Baker, Aleisha Pearl-Nelson.