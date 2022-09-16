White Ferns spared clash with World Cup tormentor in West Indies series

Sophie Devine and the White Ferns will play their first ODI since the World Cup against the West Indies on Saturday.

White Ferns v West Indies; First ODI

Where: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. When: Saturday; 1.30am start NZ time

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport One

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine let out a wry smile when West Indies standout Deandra Dottin announced her shock retirement from international cricket.

New Zealand will play their first ODI since their early exit at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on home soil in March, in Antigua on Saturday (NZ time).

Missing from the West Indies’ side will be star allrounder Dottin, the White Ferns’ tormentor in the opening game of the World Cup.

Dottin broke White Ferns’ hearts at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, capturing two wickets in the final over and effecting a run out, as New Zealand fell three runs short of victory – having needed six from Dottin’s over.

It proved a costly loss with the White Ferns missing out on the semifinals by one competition point.

They won’t have to worry about Dottin in the three ODI and five T20 match series against the West Indies, with all matches played at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images West Indies’ Deandra Dottin celebrates after running out New Zealand’s Fran Jonas to win the opening match of the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The 31-year-old Dottin called time on her West Indies’ career in July, citing issues with the team culture and environment.

Dottin’s decision stunned many in the cricket world, including Devine.

“I was surprised, but also very happy to not have her in the opposition.

“Deandra is a massive loss for them. She’s still at the top of her game, which is sad to see her not playing international cricket any more. For us that’s a big bonus as we know how dangerous she can be.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin tormented New Zealand in the final over of their match at the World Cup, but has since retired.

Dottin won’t feature for the West Indies, but Devine was under no illusion about the challenge the hosts presented in their own backyard.

Hayley Matthews, who was outstanding at the World Cup and scored 119 in the win over the White Ferns, takes over from Stafanie Taylor as captain.

It will be New Zealand’s first ODI in six months since beating Pakistan at Hagley Oval in their final round match of the World Cup in late March.

Fresh off a Twenty20 bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and with new coach Ben Sawyer at the helm, Devine played down any thoughts of revenge against the West Indies.

Five members of their squad weren’t at the World Cup and Devine said they were focused on this series and the future, rather than revisiting old wounds.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Suzie Bates and captain Sophie Devine will be crucial with the bat for the White Ferns against the West Indies.

“We watched a bit of vision before and there was a few clips of that [World Cup] game, but we’ve certainly moved on from that.

“Also we’re playing in very different conditions to what we did back in that opening game of the World Cup. For us, it is taking whatever learnings we can out of that, whether it’s tactics or strategies, what that looks like, but certainly it’s a clean slate over here.”

The T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa in February is the next pinnacle event for the White Ferns, but they’d dearly love an ODI series win over the West Indies.

These matches were a chance to develop the brand of ODI cricket they wanted to start producing over the next World Cup cycle ahead of the 2025 tournament in India.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer will guide the side for the first time in an ODI against the West Indies.

At the World Cup, the White Ferns struggled to post imposing totals and were guilty of not batting out their 50 overs and losing wickets in clumps.

That needed to change and it started with the players at the top, like Bates and veteran opener Suzie Bates, setting the platform.

“For us, it’s just about extending everything out and trying to have little targets in smaller groups [with the batting].

“More so, looking at the batting side of things, how can we break it down, whether we want to be scoring 260, 270, 300, how can we break that down and make it a bit easier to process and have more people chipping in. Little things like that.”

Ensuring they had wickets in hand late in the innings to help propel them to larger scores, had been another focus.

With the ball, the White Ferns had to keep attacking when they had the opposition in trouble and not provide them with an opportunity to get back into the match –something which happened too often at the World Cup.

Devine expected spin would be critical, particularly in the T20 series, with all matches played at the same venue on this tour.

“Traditionally the wickets over here usually take a bit more turn and runs are not as easy flowing as it might be back home or in conditions we’re a bit more familiar with in Australia and England. That’s all part of the challenge we’re really excited about.

“How the pitch deteriorates and whether spin or slow bowling comes more into play later on [will be important].”

AT A GLANCE:

White Ferns’ squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Fixtures (NZ time)

September 17, 20, 23, 1.30am: Three ODIs

September 27, 29, 6.30am: First, second T20s

October 2, 6.30am: Third T20

October 5, 3am: Fourth T20

October 7, 6.30am: Fifth T20