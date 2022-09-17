White Ferns great Amy Satterthwaite named assistant coach of Adelaide Strikers

Amy Satterthwaite has been named assistant coach of the Adelaide Strikers women's Big Bash team.

White Ferns legend Amy Satterthwaite has moved on from her controversial axing from the national side, stepping into coaching.

Satterthwaite retired from international cricket in May, after not having her contract renewed and being told she was not in New Zealand's future plans.

The 35-year-old will begin a new phase in her cricket career, being announced as assistant coach of the Adelaide Strikers’ Twenty20 women's Big Bash team.

It will be her first time coaching a professional side, having served as a mentor to her Canterbury team in New Zealand.

"The WBBL is such a quality competition and one that I have been fortunate to play in over the years," Satterthwaite said in a statement.

"I absolutely loved my time on field playing with and against some of the best in the world, and I know the standard of the local talent is extremely high.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Amy Satterthwaite bats for the Melbourne Renegades in a WBBL match against the Sydney Thunder in 2020.

"I have always had a great respect for the Adelaide Strikers. They have always been a competitive franchise and the squad looks strong again this season after a brilliant performance last year.”

Satterthwaite knows the WBBL well, having played for the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades, scoring almost 1500 runs and claiming 44 wickets.

Adelaide are coached by Luke Williams and their side includes Australian internationals Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, and Darcie Brown. They have two outstanding overseas imports in South African batter Laura Wolvaardt and retired West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin.

Williams said Satterthwaite was a welcome addition to their coaching group.

“Amy has achieved so much throughout her playing career and she brings natural leadership qualities that will be extremely valuable to our team.

“She has a great cricket mind, knows this competition better than most and will really be able to connect with our players both on and off the field. We can’t wait to welcome her to Adelaide.”

The Strikers made the final of last season's WBBL, but were beaten by 12 runs by Sophie Devine's Perth Scorchers.

Their opening match is against the Sydney Sixers on October 15.