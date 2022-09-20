White Ferns beat West Indies in 'weird' end to first ODI in Antigua

At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: West Indies 168-7 (Chinelle Henry 44, Kyshona Knight 36; Fran Jonas 2-22, Jess Kerr 2-29) lost to White Ferns 159-5 (Suzie Bates 51, Amelia Kerr 47no, Sophie Devine 25; Hayley Matthews 3-28) by 5 runs (DLS method).

The White Ferns have drawn first blood in their storm-hit ODI series against the West Indies in Antigua, in rather dramatic fashion.

In a series which was pushed back three days due to the effects of Tropical Storm Fiona, and in a match which had the scheduled 9.30am local start pushed back three and a half hours due to a wet pitch, New Zealand were declared winners by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as bad light intervened with two overs to play.

Chasing 169 to win the 35-over-a-side contest at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the visitors were 159-5, needing 10 runs off 12 balls, before the game was brought to an end with the light fading.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten knock proved critical in New Zealand’s ODI series-opening win against the West Indies in Antigua. (File photo)

In highly-confusing scenes, umpires Joel Maxwell and Jacqueline Williams whipped off the bails, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine entered the middle holding the sheet of paper with the DLS equations, and the TV commentators initially believed the West Indies had won the game as the teams shook hands.

The eventual reality was that the match cut-off time of 5.56pm had been passed, and the White Ferns had surpassed the 33-over DLS par score, so in the end the tourists breathed a sigh of relief, in a run-chase where they had been largely coasting before losing their way down the stretch.

“The umpires just said time because of the light, I wasn’t really too sure what was going on,” admitted Amelia Kerr, whose unbeaten 47 off 67 balls proved pivotal amid the late stutter.

“But [batting partner] Brooke [Halliday] seemed to know that we’d won the game. The West Indies thought they’d won. The umpires knew the result.

“So it’s a weird finish. It’s been a bit of a weird day waiting around while it’s sunny. But I guess that’s cricket.”

Along with Kerr, Suzie Bates was the other key to the run chase, the veteran opener hitting 51 off 65 (six fours) as she shared a key 54-run opening partnerships with Devine (25 off 24), then added another 47 with Kerr after being given a life on 19 when Shamilia Connell probably should have done better than a mere outstretched arm.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Suzie Bates top-scored for the White Ferns in their chase. (File photo)

But from 101-1 in the 20th over, New Zealand slipped to 150-5 in the 32nd as Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Hayley Jensen all holed out in a chase which never got above a run a ball on a ground featuring huge boundaries.

Earlier, after Devine had unsurprisingly opted to field after winning the delayed toss, it was spinner Fran Jonas, in just her sixth ODI, who proved pivotal with the ball.

The 18-year-old left-armer worked nicely in tandem with Kerr and returned the pick of the figures (2-22 off 7), while claiming the two huge scalps of veteran Stafanie Taylor (8 off 16) and captain Hayley Matthews (2 off 7).

When Shabika Gajnabi whacked a Kerr full-toss to Hayley Jensen at mid-wicket but still decided to run, she was caught short of her ground and the Windies were in trouble at 74-5.

An 83-run sixth-wicket partnership between Kyshona Knight (36 off 61) and Chinelle Henry (44 off 34) got them back in the game, however.

The big moment

It didn’t get much bigger than the umpires declaring bad light and calling the game with two overs to bowl. The White Ferns had five wickets in hand to get their 10 runs but the Windies were still a shot.

Best with the bat

Amelia Kerr. As those around her lost their heads, the 21-year-old talent kept hers, playing smartly and guiding her side over the line.

Best with the ball

Fran Jonas. The inexperienced teenager put the brakes on well through the middle of the hosts’ innings (including two maidens) and couldn’t have asked for two bigger wickets to nab.

The big picture

The two teams meet again on Friday (NZ time) in the second match of the series, with the Windies aiming to keep things alive ahead of the finale next Monday (NZT).