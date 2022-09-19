Silver Ferns series thrown into disarray as Jamaica's reinforcements no longer travelling to New Zealand

Jamaica netball captain Shimona Nelson is part of the group who are already in Auckland.

And then there were seven.

The Silver Ferns’ problem-plagued and already abbreviated series, for the Taini Jamison Trophy, is hanging in the balance on Monday evening with almost half of the Jamaican squad no longer travelling to New Zealand.

That leaves the tourists with just seven fit and available players, the same number required to start a test match.

Five extra players were due to arrive in Auckland on Tuesday ahead of the series opener at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium on Wednesday night but they have not got on the plane.

In a dramatic development, to get the two-game series onto the court, Stuff understands Netball New Zealand has offered up a pool of domestic players to fill Jamaica’s bench.

1 NEWS Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper said the main focus right now with just getting the Silver Ferns some games.

It is possible the pair of test matches could yet fall over before a goal is scored but Netball New Zealand remains optimistic the series will go ahead as officials scramble to come up with all possible options of what can be done to salvage it.

Seven Jamaican players including captain Shimona Nelson, plus their coach Connie Francis, landed in Auckland on Monday morning – a delayed arrival – after what was described as passport issues.

Due to the delay, two tests scheduled for Hamilton at the weekend were postponed, and the entire series was shifted to Auckland on Wednesday and Thursday, with NNZ confirming on Sunday it would go ahead.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff It is hoped the Taini Jamison Trophy series will still go ahead despite Jamaica only having seven players.

Stuff understands the five players who will not make the trip had visas to enter New Zealand but not through their transit country of the United States. Other transit options were considered but did not allow the players to make it to New Zealand in time.

Previous to confirmation that the five players wouldn’t arrive in New Zealand, Francis told 1 News they were determined to press on with the two-match series.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get in those five players, if not we’ll just go with what we have,” she said.

Stuff understands Jamaica is yet to accept the offer of loan players from New Zealand.

The second test is scheduled for Pulman Arena on Thursday.

AT A GLANCE:

Taini Jamison Trophy - Cadbury Netball Series

Wednesday: 7.30pm at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland

Thursday: 7pm at Pulman Arena in Auckland