Silver Ferns' win over Jamaica was forgettable, but one of them will cherish it forever

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Silver Ferns 70 (Grace Nweke 59/63, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 7/7, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 4/7) Jamaica 45 (Shimona Nelson 36/42, Gezelle Allison 9/14) Q1: 21-10; HT: 36-20; Q3: 54-33

Try telling Elle Temu the Taini Jamison Trophy series between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica is a farce that shouldn’t have gone ahead.

Yes, the Silver Ferns had it rather easy at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore on Wednesday as they won 70-45 against a Sunshine Girls team that had to call their long-retired coach a player to make this match official.

But Temu’s tears during the New Zealand national anthem showed it still meant the world to her to be pulling on the black dress for the first time and making her international debut, no matter the strength of the opposition.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Silver Ferns defender Elle Temu wipes away a tear during the New Zealand national anthem on debut.

Jamaica’s passport and visa issues have been front and centre during the lead-up to this series, which was meant to start in Hamilton on Saturday and consist of three matches, but now consists of just two in Auckland, with the second on Thursday night.

Only seven of their original 12-strong squad, which was already missing the vast majority of the players who won the silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last month, made it to New Zealand, and those seven started and played 60 minutes.

It was just as well none of them couldn’t go the distance, as the reserves consisted of coach Connie Francis, who used to play, but is now in her 50s; Carla Borrego, who hasn’t played top-level netball in five years; and Romelda Aiken-George, who gave birth just six weeks ago and arrived in the country late on the afternoon of the game.

The circumstances that led Jamaica to this point are set to be investigated by World Netball, but for 60 minutes or so on Wednesday, the focus was finally on the game of netball after almost a week of drama around logistics and paperwork.

If you must know what happened in the one-sided match: Jamaica took a 2-0 lead early, but that was as good as it got. Within 10 minutes the Silver Ferns were up by seven and by the end of the first quarter they were up by 11, with 21 goals to their name – almost all of them Grace Nweke’s.

The Silver Ferns goal shoot could see clearly over the head of her marker, Jamaican starting goal keep Abbeygail Linton, and once her team-mates figured that out – and shook off the rust, in their first outing in six weeks – they prospered.

That was the one place where Francis made a positional change at halftime, with her side down 36-20, but even with wing defence Mischa Cleary heading back there, there was no change to proceedings, and by the end of the third quarter they were down 54-33.

The big moment

All the big moments that mattered with regard to the final result of this game came in the nine days leading up to it – starting with the announcement of an injury-hit squad last Monday. Temu’s reaction to hearing the national anthem for the first time as a Silver Fern was heartwarming, while it was nice to see Jamaica take an early lead and not wilt completely.

Best on court

Temu gets the nod for a solid outing defensively in her first match as a Silver Fern. Nweke also did the business at goal shoot, finishing with 59 goals from 63 shots.

Match rating

0/10: If you're asking whether it was a thrilling sporting contest to watch; 10/10: If you saw all the young girls in the crowd who queued up before the doors opened, probably hadn't taken any notice of Jamaica's dramas over the last week or so, relished the chance to watch their netballing heroes, screamed their hearts out, went away smiling (or if you were Temu).

The big picture

These two teams will go again on Thursday night at Pulman Arena, which is a 41.7km drive away from Eventfinda Stadium, for those not familiar with Auckland. Whether the Silver Ferns have got anything out of this series will only become clear when the Constellation Cup against Australia begins on October 12 at Spark Arena, which sits roughly halfway between them.