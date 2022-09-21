Quick thinking Naomi Osaka rushes to injured Australian Daria Saville's side

Australia's Daria Saville ﻿has called on fans to "pray it's not ACL" after suffering a brutal fall during the Pan Pacific Open, leading opponent Naomi Osaka to rush to her aid.

In just the second game of their round of 32 match, Saville screamed in pain after hitting a forehand, before immediately falling to the ground.

You could hear the 27-year-old say "my knee" as Osaka quickly scooped up some towels and kneeled next to her opponent.﻿

AP Naomi Osaka (right) sits beside Daria Saville as she clutches at her injured knee.

While Saville tried to play on after a lengthy delay, it was not to be – the pair shaking hands after just 11 points.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand suffer 5-0 whitewash to Finland in Davis Cup

* Roger Federer’s big matches: A look at 10 memorable Grand Slam finals

* Roger Federer says he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41

* Novak Djokovic may get special waiver to appear at Australian Open

* Australian Open: Naomi Osaka faces rankings freefall and 'rough road' after exit



"I thought that she was just yelling because she thought her forehand was out, then I realised that she was yelling because she was in pain," Osaka said afterwards.

"Then I got really scared because I felt like as athletes we have a pretty high pain tolerance. It seemed really bad."﻿

Hiro Komae/AP Naomi Osaka rushes over with towels to the injured Daria Saville.

Saville posted on social media later that she was in disbelief over the incident.

﻿It's a brutal piece of luck for Saville, who had recently returned to the WTA's top 50 after struggling repeatedly with injuries in recent years.

In addition to her post-match comments, Osaka later posted a video message of support for the Australian.

﻿"Hi Daria, it's Naomi - I just wanted to wish you the best," she said.

"I hope you're doing better.

"I just wanted to let you know you're one of the funniest people on the tour, and I still remember all of the nice things that you said to me at the French [Open] this year ﻿- so I want you to know that I'm wishing you the best.

"I hope that it's not a major injury at all and you'll bounce back, because I know that's what you're good at."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.