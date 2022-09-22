Jamaica coach vows shambolic tour will be a one-off after inevitable loss to Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns v Jamaica – Taini Jamison Trophy, second test

Where: Pulman Arena, Auckland. When: 7pm Thursday

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm

Jamaica coach Connie Francis was blunt about the situation her team found itself in on Wednesday night, losing 70-45 to the Silver Ferns at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland.

“It will never happen again.”

“It” being the series of logistical, passport and visa issues that led to only seven of Jamaica’s 12-strong squad arriving in New Zealand this week.

Andrew Cornaga/photosport Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio competes for the ball during their win over Jamaica.

“It” being the fact that that left them three players short of the 10 required to make this an official international match.

“It” being the fact that those three players ended up being Carla Borrego, who hasn’t played top-level netball in five years; Romelda Aiken-George, who gave birth just six weeks ago and linked up with the team for the first time at the venue; and Francis herself, after a hectic scramble.

Francis put a positive spin on the farcical sequence of events, saying she was happy to step up for her country if needed, but everyone associated with this match would have been breathing a sigh of relief when all of Jamaica’s starting seven got through it unscathed.

Francis might have said “it will never happen again,” but right now that’s something she’s hoping will be the case, as she noted in prefacing that pledge with the fact that she “couldn’t say for sure”.

"It has been a very challenging month,” she added, “replacing players to ensure that we have the players to come. I really appreciate Netball New Zealand for the hard work that they have put in and also Netball Jamaica to ensure that we can have a series”.

Francis and Jamaican captain Shimona Nelson put on a positive front after Wednesday’s match, which was over as a contest once the Silver Ferns opened up an 11-goal lead at the end of the first quarter.

They now have to go again in less than 24 hours at Pulman Arena at the other end of Auckland, where they will be hoping to reduce the final margin from 25 goals, where it ended up on Wednesday, and to avoid any injuries for the second night in a row.

Dame Noeline Taurua gave the Silver Ferns a rating of 6.5 out of 10 after their first match on the journey to next year’s Netball World Cup, where they will be seeking to defend the title they won under her in 2019.

She stressed that that was a positive mark, given that her starting seven included a defender on debut in Elle Temu – who was emotional during the national anthems and beaming afterwards – a midcourter who hasn’t played in two months in Maddy Gordon and a shooter playing her first international since having her second child in captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Asked whether 10 was the aim by next July when the World Cup will take place in South Africa, Taurua said the advice of the team’s sports psychologists was not to be aiming for 10, but for something like eight on a consistent basis.

World Netball chief executive Claire Briegal has said there will be a “full investigation” of how Netball Jamaica came to be in the position they have ended up in this week and Taurua said it was “disappointing” the Taini Jamison Trophy series had been negatively impacted.

"I suppose there are areas that are disappointing not only for us as the Silver Ferns, but also our fans and also our ability to present something that's world-class, not only professionally on court, but also off court.

"I think there are standards that we try to uphold, but also the work that's really important ... in highlighting netball as a professional sport.

“In that regard, I am disappointed and I suppose the people in power will review what's required after the series.”

For now, Taurua would just like that 6.5 to become a seven, if not a higher number, in match two and for this week of chaos and farce to be over.