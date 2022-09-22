Silver Ferns beat Jamaica again, but only time will tell whether they're ready for Australia

At Pulman Arena, Auckland: Silver Ferns 75 (Grace Nweke 25/26, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 16/17, Maia Wilson 30/31, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 4/4) Jamaica 35 (Shimona Nelson 26/27, Gezelle Allison 7/12, Mischa Creary 2/5). 1Q: 20-11; HT: 36-22; 3Q: 56-28

Was that a bang or was it a whimper?

One of the more chaotic weeks the Silver Ferns will ever endure ended on Thursday with a second win in as many nights against a depleted Jamaican side beset by a series of unfortunate events.

The final scoreline was 75-35 to the hosts at Pulman Arena in South Auckland and you could certainly call a 40-goal final margin a bang, if you wanted to.

But when it comes after 60 minutes of action where there was only ever going to be one winner, it’s probably more accurate to call it a whimper.

Just 10 days have passed since it became clear the Taini Jamison Trophy series wouldn’t be the blockbuster it had looked like being, after New Zealand and Jamaica’s respective efforts at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last month.

They went head to head in the semifinals of that tournament, with Jamaica winning at a canter, 67-51, before losing to Australia in the gold medal match. The Silver Ferns meanwhile bounced back to beat hosts England for the bronze medal.

With less than a year between the Commonwealth Games and next July's Netball World Cup in South Africa, every match counts, which was why it was so disappointing when Jamaica’s squad was revealed last Monday and featured just three players backing up – due to injury and study clashes.

Everything that followed as the result of passport and visa issues was only curdled icing on a cake that wasn’t all that appetising to start with.

Those three players and the other four that made it to New Zealand from Jamaica’s original squad of 12 will have gained something from their exposure to the Silver Ferns over the past 24 hours or so.

Whether the Silver Ferns have gained anything from these two matches is debatable, though coach Dame Noeline Taurua will be taking anything she can, as she looks towards next month’s Constellation Cup series against Australia.

Three matches against Jamaica’s impressive Commonwealth Games squad would have been the perfect preparation for the Constellation Cup, which the Silver Ferns will enter as holders for the first time since 2013, after beating Australia 3-1 in Christchurch early last year.

Instead, they got two matches that were over as contests by the end of the first quarter – if we’re being generous and pretending you can’t make a judgement like that before the first whistle is blown and the first centre pass is made.

Shooters Grace Nweke and Ameliaranne Ekenasio went on a 5-0 run midway through the opening period and another at the end of the second quarter put the result beyond doubt. The gulf in quality was so large it doesn’t even merit description and the margin was only blown out further in quarters three and four.

The Silver Ferns did their job twice and will be glad to have shaken off any rust that had gathered in the six weeks since Birmingham. Chaos surrounded them in the form of news about who was or wasn’t coming from Jamaica and when, but they didn’t let it distract them.

The Australian Diamonds can’t arrive for the Constellation Cup opener on October 12 at Spark Arena fast enough and you can only hope the Silver Ferns will be up to the task of challenging the Commonwealth gold medallists.

The big moment

How quickly could the Silver Ferns get separation on the scoreboard against their outmatched opponents? It took them 8 min 46 sec to get up by five goals in match one. Here it took them 8 min 48 sec. On both occasions, that margin was a product of a five-goal run. Like clockwork.

Best on court

Take your pick from the 12 Silver Ferns that featured, but none of them were really pushed the way they should be in international sport. Ekenasio took the official player of the match honours, for what it’s worth.

Match rating

0/10: No further explanation needed.

The big picture

Two wins were expected, two wins were secured. Now come four matches against Australia – two on this side of the Tasman, two on the other – where two more wins are required for the Silver Ferns to retain the Constellation Cup.