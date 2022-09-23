Silver Ferns look forward to Australian challenge after lopsided wins over Jamaica

The Silver Ferns eased to a second win over a depleted Jamaican team at Pulman Arena in Auckland.

Dame Noeline Taurua was glad to be able to put the Silver Ferns’ lopsided series against Jamaica behind her.

And she’s excited to have the Australian Diamonds coming to New Zealand next month for the Constellation Cup – a series that will show what her team is really made of as they look towards next year’s Netball World Cup in South Africa.

There was little to gleam about the Silver Ferns from their 120 minutes of action this week in Auckland – a 70-45 win over a depleted Jamaican side on Wednesday at Eventfinda Stadium and a 75-35 one 24 hours later at Pulman Arena.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua is looking forward to the challenge of retaining the Constellation Cup against Australia next month.

Australia will arrive in Auckland for the Constellation Cup opener fresh from winning the netball tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month and that series will present a massive step up for Taurua and her side.

There have been 15 Netball World Cups and eight Commonwealth Games tournaments, but this year’s was the first not to feature a trans-Tasman clash – a slice of history stands out even more when you consider the Ferns and the Diamonds have contested 13 of the 16 finals that have been played at those events.

Taurus said it was “exciting” for her side to know their first match with Australia at Spark Arena was less than three weeks away as they moved on from this week’s Taini Jamison Trophy series and its chaotic buildup.

“We are ready to take Australia on,” she said after Thursday’s match.

“We never had the opportunity to do that at the Commonwealth Games, but also, we are ready to see where we're at.

“I'm really excited. I feel as individuals we've probably consolidated a wee bit more our strategies and the understanding is definitely there.

“For us to play against Australia, then we'll know what we're really made of.that's exciting. It's cool to be challenged in that way.”

The Silver Ferns won the Constellation Cup for the first time since 2012 at the start of last year, beating Australia 3-1 in a series that was played entirely in Christchurch, after the visitors went through a fortnight of managed isolation and quarantine.

Conditions were certainly in the Ferns’ favour on that occasion, and while the Constellation Cup will return to its regular format of two matches on either side of the Tasman, as holders, they will only have to win twice to retain the silverware.

There will be none of the drama that surrounded this week’s series, which finished a day later than scheduled and was reduced from three matches to two as Jamaica were beset by a series of logistical challenges and wound up having to leave five of their original 12-strong squad at home.

Silver Ferns defender Phoenix Karaka said her side had done “really well considering the ups and downs” they went through while waiting to see when Jamaica would arrive and who they would have on court.

Taurua will name her squad for the Constellation Cup on October 7, with the first match to follow five days later at Spark Arena in Auckland.

The series then heads to Mount Maunganui on October 16, with the two matches in Australia on October 19 in Melbourne and October 23 on the Gold Coast.