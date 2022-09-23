Sports minister Grant Robertson announces $19 million boost for World Cup venues

Match and training venues will receive $19 million to get them up to speed for next year's Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

The Government will invest around $19 million to support upgrades at 30 of the 32 potential sporting facilities earmarked for next year's Fifa Women's World Cup.

Communities across the country will benefit from newly upgraded sporting facilities as a result of New Zealand co-hosting the tournament.

The $19 million investment will include upgrades at 30 of the 32 potential sporting facilities earmarked for the tournament – including pitch, lighting and facility enhancements, and gender-neutral changing spaces.

The venues and local councils are also contributing to the costs of these upgrades.

Four stadia will host matches during the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, Wellington Regional Stadium, and Dunedin Stadium.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Wellington’s Sky Stadium will receive $4.1 million from the Government for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Auckland region is the biggest winner, receiving a combined regional total of $8.6 million ($6.4 million Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) investment and $2.2 million from Sport New Zealand via New Zealand Football.

The Wellington region will receive $6 million, Dunedin ($1.6 million) and Hamilton ($1.2 million).

Other cities to benefit, who are hosting team base camps only, include Christchurch ($325,000), Palmerston North ($325,000), Napier ($300,000), and Tauranga ($115,000).

Wellington Regional Stadium has been allocated $4.1 million, Auckland's Eden Park $2.4 million, Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium ($220,000) and Dunedin Stadium ($135,000).

“The Fifa Women’s World Cup is the largest women’s sporting event on the planet. Hosting an event of this magnitude will generate significant social and economic benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand and leave a lasting legacy for football and women’s sport in this country,” Grant Robertson said.

“These upgrades are critical to ensure the success of the tournament, but will also benefit local communities, football clubs and many different sporting codes that use these facilities, which is another great reason to invest in them.

“They will also put us in a stronger position when bidding to host major international events in the future.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Sports minister Grant Robertson.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, Fifa has also introduced Team Base Camps – headquarters for each team that include accommodation and training facilities.

There are 21 venues in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Dunedin, Rotorua, Napier, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Christchurch earmarked for Team Base Camps. Of these, 16 will end up being selected and used by teams throughout the tournament.

The Government’s investment includes $5 million through Sport New Zealand for gender-neutral changing room upgrades at some of these venues.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 takes place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Hamilton and Auckland will also host the first Fifa Women's World Cup playoff tournament from February 17-23 next year to determine the final three qualifiers for the tournament.