From sevens to seven tries for Portia Woodman as Black Ferns rout Japan

Black Ferns players celebrate with Portia Woodman after her seven tries for the Black Ferns.

At Eden Park, Auckland: New Zealand 95 (Kenda Cocksedge 5 min, 9 min, Portia Woodman 11 min, 13 min, 25 min, 42 min, 51 min, 53 min, 78 min, Luka Connor 16 min, Sarah Hirini 35 min, Renee Holmes 46 min, Amy du Plessis 61 min, Stacey Fluhler 67 min, Ruby Tui 75 tries; Cocksedge 5 cons, Holmes 4 cons, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu con). Japan 12 (Siena Saito 37 min, Yuka Sadaka 58 min tries; Rinka Matsuda con). HT: 45-7

Winger Portia Woodman scored seven tries for the Black Ferns against Japan to show that she hasn’t had any issues transitioning from sevens to 15s.

The Black Ferns got the tune up they needed before the Rugby World Cup begins next month with a 95-14 win over Japan at Eden Park.

They will face stiffer competition over the length of the tournament and there’s a world of difference playing against England and France than there is against Japan.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Kendra Cocksedge got the scoring underway for the Black Ferns against Japan.

However, Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith was able to give recent recruits from the sevens team, Sarah Hirini and Woodman a good run in this form of the game, while Stacey Fluhler made an appearance from the bench.

But really, this wasn’t a contest, with Japan totally outclassed in every facet of the game.

The Black Ferns came close to scoring inside 40 seconds but Kendra Cocksedge put a foot into touch as she raced down the line.

However, three minutes later the halfback was in, then kicked the conversion to open the floodgates.

Cocksedge had her second try four minutes later and Woodman also had a brace by the 13th minute.

When Luka Connor picked up the Black Ferns’ fifth try, by the 16th minute, it was already time to delve into the record books to find New Zealand’s biggest ever win, which was 134-6 against the Netherlands in 1998.

After Woodman brought up her hat-trick, Japan finally made it into the Black Ferns’ half in the 28th minute, but nothing came of it.

But there were cheers from everyone in the steadily filling up ground when Siena Saito scored a try from close range for Japan in the 37th minute, to avoid the bagel.

Given that it was only the second time Japan had been close to the line, it was a pretty good strike rate from them.

Woodman had her fourth try two minutes into the second half and by the 53rd had a double hat-trick.

From there it was all about how many more tries the Black Ferns wanted to score - and there was no let up as by the time the final whistle went that had 14 of them.

The big moment

Siena Saito’s try for Japan was never going to the start of an incredible comeback, but given that this test was over as a contest inside the first 10 minutes, it was something the large number of passionate supporters at Eden Park and also the Black Ferns fans could cheer.

Match rating

6/10: If you’re into tight, nail-biting contests, then this wasn’t the test for you, but if you like lots and lots of tries, then this was a cracker.

The big picture

The Black Ferns got to have a run at Eden Park before the World Cup begins, but there can’t be too many selection conclusions for the coaches to have come out of this.

MVP

Portia Woodman scored six tries, so it would be impossible to give this to anyone else.