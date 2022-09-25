Lydia Ko five shots off lead entering final round of NW Arkansas Championship

Lydia Ko shot a five-under second round at the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday (NZ time).

Lydia Ko trails by five shots heading into the final round of the LPGA’s NW Arkansas Championship.

World No 4 Ko fired a five-under second round 66 to sit tied for 13th heading into Monday’s (NZ time) final round of the 54-hole tournament in Rogers, Arkansas.

Ko finished her second round strongly with birdies on 16 and 17, producing four birdies on the back nine and five overall.

The 25-year-old has fond memories of the NW Arkansas Championship, capturing the title in 2016 when she won by three strokes.

Thailand’s Attaya Thitikul holds a one shot lead going into the final round, recording eight birdies, one eagle, and no bogeys en route to a 10-under round of 61.

The 10-under round for Thitikul ties the tournament record for lowest 18-hole score.

Thitikul is at 14-under, leading Japan’s Yuka Saso by one shot and American Lilia Vu by two.