Sport NZ launches It's Time campaign in effort to boost interest in elite women's sport

Half the population is female, and women's sport provides "awesome content that people want to watch", says Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney.

Alana Bremner had never seen anything like it before.

Nine days out from the start of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup campaign, 21 members of their 32-strong squad were wanted for media interviews at the team hotel in downtown Auckland.

It was a sign of how the home tournament has led to an increase in interest in the Black Ferns, who had a much smaller profile when they won the last World Cup in Ireland in 2017.

JOHN DAVIDSON/Photosport Black Ferns fans at their match against the Wallaroos in Christchurch last month.

But Sport New Zealand wants to see engagement with elite women’s sport lift across the board and has launched a new campaign to try to make that happen.

The ‘It’s Time’ initiative comes ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup next Saturday and with football’s World Cup coming to New Zealand and Australia next July and August.

Also on the horizon are the Rugby League World Cup, to be played in England in October and November, and the Netball World Cup, to be played in South Africa next July.

Bremner and the Black Ferns played in front of a meagre crowd of just over 3000 in Christchurch as recently as last month, but a glance at what tickets remain available suggests more than 30,000 are expected to flock to Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday, where a triple-header is set to culminate in them taking on Australia’s Wallaroos.

The loose forward said it was great to see the New Zealand public getting behind the team and the New Zealand media showing great interest in covering their exploits.

“With the opening match, we know there's been a lot of hype around and a lot of people doing amazing things to get as many people at the game as possible.

"It's going to be surreal and probably very emotional, but it's going to be a special time, so I'm really looking forward to it."

The challenge moving forward is to make that level of support a regular occurrence, with research commissioned by Sport NZ showing awareness of female athletes to be significantly lower than that of comparable male athletes, especially in team sports.

That research showed only one in three New Zealanders regularly watches women’s sport and more than half (53%) don’t expect to engage in more women’s sport over the next 12 months, whether by watching broadcasts, attending events, using social media or following media coverage.

Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle said female athletes are doing well on the world stage and supporting them would make “a big difference to their performance”.

“Give it a go. Open your mind to it, watch it and what you’ll find is these amazing athletes are playing the game in the way they play it. It’s not a direct comparison to the men’s game because [women] have different skills.

“The Black Ferns play a different style of rugby than the All Blacks do. The Football Ferns play a different style of football to the All Whites. It’s the same sport played by a group that have different skills and capabilities and they are absolutely quality products.”

Sport NZ is set to work closely with national sports organisations to try to boost engagement in their codes via a marketing campaign and Castle said hosting major events such as the rugby and football World Cups would only help.

“This is an opportunity where it's in our backyard, it's in our country, it's in our time zone,” she said.

“And what we saw with the cricket [World Cup in March] was as those sport watchers who love cricket started watching women's cricket and they fell in love with that because it's a great product.

“What we'd like is for those sports fans to give it an opportunity because they will also fall in love with these great athletes; Fast Five netball, at the Rugby World Cup … [and] ultimately as we move into the Fifa World Cup later next year.”

More visibility, also means more recognition, which means better commercial opportunities, which helps elevate women’s sport.

“Give it a go, because I reckon that you'll really enjoy it and you'll end up falling in love with the sport,” Castle said.