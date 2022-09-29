White Ferns crumble with bat to lose first T20 match against West Indies

At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: West Indies 115 in 20 overs (Aaliyah Alleyne 49 from 37 balls; Melie Kerr 3-16 from four overs, Fran Jonas 2-13 from four overs, Sophie Devine 2-15 from three overs) beat New Zealand 114-9 in 20 overs (Hannah Rowe 27no from 21 balls, Devine 23 from 18 balls; Chinelle Henry 3-26 from four overs) by one run.

Captain Sophie Devine says she and the top order must “look in the mirror” and demand more from themselves after a batting collapse cost the White Ferns.

Set just 116 to win, New Zealand crumbled in their run chase, finishing 114-9, handing the West Indies a one run victory in the opening T20 in Antigua on Thursday (NZ time).

It was a sorry batting effort from the White Ferns’ top order, who got out softly and were guilty of throwing their wickets away.

New Zealand needed 29 off the last three overs and 20 off the final over with their lower order at the crease. Hannah Rowe did her best to lead the White Ferns to a win, blasting 27 not out from 21 balls, including a six off the last ball, but she was left with too much work to do.

“We’ve got to have some honest looks in the mirror for ourselves. We’ve got to have more value on our wickets. We can’t allow ourselves to get out cheaply like that, especially when it’s such a low target,” Devine said.

“We’re going to have to have some honest conversations and look in the mirror around how we’re going to play our T20 cricket.”

New Zealand undid their excellent work with the ball where spinners Fran Jonas and Melie Kerr were terrific, combining for five wickets.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, the White Ferns would have been bitterly disappointed by their batting performance in the first of the five T20s.

Their leading batters, Devine (23), Suzie Bates (five), and Kerr (three), combined for just 31 runs.

Devine was out meekly, skying one in the air as she tried to clear the field, when she had got to 23 and needed to bat through.

Her dismissal saw the White Ferns slump to 32-3 in the fifth over, which became 61-6 by the midway stage of the innings.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport White Ferns captain Sophie Devine says she and the top order need to start firing after losing to the West Indies in the first T20.

“I have to look at myself as well, I can’t ask the same from my team-mates if I’m not doing it myself and look I was disappointed.

“I felt good out there and I don’t regret the shot selection, it was just the execution of it. With the field that was set, I’d back myself to clear that nine times out of 10, it was just unfortunate at that time I didn’t get hold of it at all.”

Medium pacer Chinelle Henry was menacing for the West Indies, capturing 3-26 from her four overs.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Fran Jonas was a shining light in the White Ferns’ one run loss to the West Indies, taking two wickets and a stunning catch. (File pic)

Young left-arm spinner Jonas was a rare shining light in the loss, continuing her encouraging bowling performances from the ODIs.

The 18-year-old took a stunning one-handed catch at backward point with her non-dominant right hand and took 2-13 with the ball from four overs.

New Zealand were largely clinical with the ball and in the field, dismissing the West Indies for just 115 after winning the toss.

Jonas’ outstanding grab to dismiss Rashada Williams was the exclamation point of the innings and left the West Indies in trouble at 103-6.

After being 67-1 in the 10th over, the West Indies collapsed to 115 all out, losing their last wicket off the final ball of the innings.

Their total of 115 didn’t look enough, but the hosts delivered with the ball, helped by some soft dismissals from the White Ferns.

“We’ve got to be honest. That wasn’t good enough and the lucky thing is we’ve got four more chances to make that right,” Devine said.

The second of the five T20s is on Sunday (3am NZT).

The big moment

Devine’s dismissal was a turning point in the match. The captain was on 23 and if she batted through, New Zealand should have easily won the game. Her departure saw the White Ferns fall to 32-3 and they battled from there.

Best with the bat

West Indies’ No 3 Alleyne was the only player to really get going with the bat from either team on a day where the ball dominated. Her previous highest T20I score was 15 from 17 matches and she comfortably eclipsed that, scoring 49.

Best with the ball

Jonas and Kerr were outstanding for New Zealand, combining for five wickets, but Henry dragged the West Indies into the contest with 3-26, including the key scalps of Devine, Bates, and Kerr.

The big picture

The White Ferns have plenty to reflect on after butchering what should have been a comfortable win, chasing a small target. They’ll be aiming for a bounce back effort with the bat in match two on Sunday, desperate to avoid falling behind 2-0 in the five-match series.