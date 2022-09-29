Kiwi Ferns star Raecene McGregor wins Dally M Medal for NRL women's player of the year

Raecene McGregor has been voted the best player in the NRL women's competition and is now keen for a World Cup tilt with the Kiwi Ferns.

Raecene McGregor has spoken about her pride at playing for the Kiwi Ferns and her desire for the women’s game to go fully professional after winning the NRL women’s competition player of the year award.

The 24-year-old Sydney Rooster was voted halfback of the year and Dally M Medal winner at the annual NRL awards on Wednesday night.

It reinforced the three-time NRLW champion’s reputation as one of the best players in the world.

McGregor said she was “really honoured’’ to win the award and also said she was looking forward to playing for the Kiwi Ferns again.

“Obviously I’m going to hopefully represent New Zealand at the World Cup, I’m just really grateful for that to represent my family, my Mum and my Dad and just to put that jersey on is an absolute honour to represent them.’’ she said onstage at the awards ceremony.

Sydney-born McGregor has seven caps for the Kiwi Ferns and represented them at the 2017 World Cup.

She helped New Zealand win the World Cup Nines tournament in 2019 and in 2020 was named as one of the top three women’s players in the world.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images NRLW Dally M medallist Raecene McGregor poses with her medal.

McGregor’s sister Page, who returned to league from rugby union in 2021, made her test debut alongside Raecene in the Kiwi Ferns’ victory over Tonga in Auckland in June.

Raecene McGregor’s Dally M award was all the more remarkable because she started the year without a NRLW club after winning the 2019 and 2020 titles with the Brisbane Broncos.

She was sidelined in 2021 after suffering a shoulder injury while celebrating sister Page’s try for the Māori All Stars against the Indigenous All Stars.

But Roosters coach John Strange offered her a lifeline.

“Strangey rang and he said ‘you’re not starting, you may not even play but we are just picking you up right now, do you want it?

“And I said ‘yes, I want it, I don’t care what I have to do right now, but I will do everything I can to be in that 17’.’’

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Raecene McGregor of the Roosters makes a break against the Newcastle Knights.

McGregor said she “trained really hard’’ and was “lucky enough to get 18th man [a reserve position outside the matchday 17]. Then someone got Covid that year and I was pushed onto the bench.

“We weren’t going too well and I was lucky enough to get on the field.’’

She said Strange realised how much she wanted to be there and gave her the opportunity to play again the following week.

McGregor helped the Roosters win the 2021 NRLW premiership final - played in April 2022.

Her halves partnership with Zahara Temara was also instrumental in them becoming minor premiers in the 2022 competition before losing last week’s semifinal 24-10 to the Eels.

McGregor led the NRLW statistics for most line engagements (38) and try assists (10), was second-equal for linebreak assists (5) and fifth for kick metres (965) and all kicks (42).

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Kiwi Ferns player Raecene McGregor scores against Tonga in June.

After getting her Dally M award, McGregor said she was proud to have her mother and sister backing her and told reporters it would be “awesome’’ if the award - named after Australian men’s rugby league pioneer Dally M - could be changed to a pioneer of the women’s game.e medal's namesake being changed to a pioneer of the women's game.

﻿"There's so many women that have paved the way for us to be where we are today,’’ she said.

McGregor felt that current Broncos, Queensland and Australia captain Ali Brigginhsaw could be worthy of consideration for an award in her name.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Raecene McGregor with male Dally M award winner Nicho Hynes. She would like to see the women’s award named after a prominent female league pioneer or contemporary star.

"She's always somebody that I really looked up to as a player and I've ﻿been really lucky to play with her. She's just taught me so many things moving forward in my career," McGregor said.

Unlike their highly-paid NRL male counterparts, NRLW players are part-time.

McGregor told reporters she was “really hoping we’re fulltime by the next five years’’.

"We're heading in the right direction.

"There's so many girls that work fulltime. I'm one of them. It's really hard to go from work to training."

But she said it was “really amazing to see where the game started from and where it is now’’ and “to see so many young girls out there look up to us as players, it’s awesome’’.