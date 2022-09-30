Black Ferns legend Fiao'o Fa'amausili to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa’amausili is presented with the Laurie O’Reilly Cup by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after beating Australia in 2018.

Black Ferns great Fiao'o Fa'amausili will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Hame in November in New Zealand.

Fa'amausili, who won four Women’s World Cup titles and retired in 2018, will be joined in the Hall of Fame by Deborah Griffin (England), Sue Dorrington (England), Alice D. Cooper (England), Mary Forsyth (England) and Kathy Flores (USA).

While Flores will be inducted posthumously, Griffin, Dorrington, Cooper, Forsyth and Fa’amausili will attend the private capping ceremony before they are presented to the Eden Park crowd between the two Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinals.

Hooker Fa’amausili, the youngest of the six inductees, played in five Rugby World Cups, winning four of them – the last as captain at the 2017 edition in Ireland. She was the most-capped Black Ferns’ player until passed by former team-mate Kendra Cocksedge this year.

The six inductees bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 160 since it began in 2006.

In a Rugby World Cup year, the theme selected for Hall of Fame inductees in 2022 is women in rugby.

STUFF The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Fa’amausili became the first Black Fern to play 50 tests during the 2017 World Cup.

She was appointed captain in 2012 and led the Black Ferns on 34 occasions, including to victory at the 2017 World Cup.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand captain Fiao'o Fa’amausili dives over for a try against Canada in a test in Wellington in 2017.

Always leading by example, Fa’amausili was a massive driver of the level of professionalism and dedication that enabled the Black Ferns to dominate for much of her time in the black jersey, which came to an end in November 2018 when she made a try-scoring farewell against France.

In 2018, she was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit and also nominated for the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of Year accolade for the second time in three years.

Throughout her 16-year test career, Fa’amausili served as a police detective in the Auckland district of Counties Manukau, while representing Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup 106 times.

During her time with Auckland, she won an incredible 15 domestic titles.

Fa’amausili was selected as hooker in the World Rugby women’s 15s team of the decade in December 2020 and a year later was elected president of Auckland Rugby – the first woman to hold the position in the union’s history.