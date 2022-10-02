White Ferns beat West Indies with penultimate ball in second Twenty20 international

At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: West Indies 107-5 in 20 overs (Kyshona Knight 42 from 48 balls; Hayley Jensen 3-24 from four overs, Eden Carson 2-12 from four overs), lost to New Zealand 108-4 in 19.5 overs (Suzie Bates 54 from 61 balls) by six wickets

The White Ferns left it late to beat the West Indies in their second Twenty20 cricket international, claiming a six-wicket win with the penultimate ball of the game to level the series 1-1.

Requiring 17 runs off their final two overs, Georgia Plimmer and Lauren Down withstood a tense finish to get the White Ferns home, with a four from Down in the 19th over proving crucial before Plimmer hit the winning single.

SKY SPORT The White Ferns got home with a ball to spare in their second Twenty20 versus the West Indies.

Hayley Jensen took three wickets from four overs and claimed the key scalp of Kyshona Knight (42 off 48 balls) as the White Ferns restricted the hosts to 107-5.

READ MORE:

* White Ferns crumble with bat to lose first T20 match against West Indies

* White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine not a fan of Mankad dismissal method

* White Ferns beaten by four wickets by the West Indies in 3rd ODI in Antigua



They looked to be coasting towards the 108-run target as Suzie Bates (54 off 61 balls) brought up her half-century, but things took a turn when Bates was bowled in the 17th over.

The White Ferns lost Amelia Kerr (21 off 25) and Maddy Green (0) in consecutive deliveries, but 18-year-old Plimmer and Down held their nerve at the death, scoring 10 runs off the penultimate over and seven off the final over to clinch a thrilling win with a ball to spare.

The White Ferns and the West Indies meet again in the series decider on Monday (6.30am NZT).