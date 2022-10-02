White Ferns leave it late to beat West Indies in second Twenty20 international

At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: West Indies 107-5 in 20 overs (Kyshona Knight 42 from 48 balls; Hayley Jensen 3-24 from four overs, Eden Carson 2-12 from four overs), lost to New Zealand 108-4 in 19.5 overs (Suzie Bates 54 from 61 balls) by six wickets

The White Ferns left it late to beat the West Indies in their second Twenty20 cricket international in North Sound, claiming a six-wicket win with the penultimate ball of the game.

Requiring 17 runs off their final two overs, Georgia Plimmer and Lauren Down got the White Ferns home, with a four from Down in the 19th over proving crucial.

New Zealand bowler Hayley Jensen took three wickets, including the removal of Kyshona Knight (42 off 48), as the White Ferns restricted the hosts to 107-5.

Suzie Bates anchored the run chase with a game-high 54 off 61 while Amelia Kerr chipped in with 21 off 25.

The six-wicket win saw the White Ferns level the series at 1-1. They meet again in the decider on Monday (6.30am NZT).