Former sevens star Gayle Broughton's Eels lose NRL women's final to Knights

Gayle Broughton makes a break for the Eels during the NRLW grand final against Newcastle on Sunday.

Former Black Ferns sevens star Gayle Broughton’s Parramatta Eels have been beaten in the NRL women’s grand final.

Broughton’s Eels were defeated 32-12 by the Newcastle Knights, winning their first women’s premiership – going from worst to first within two seasons – in front of an NRLW record 42,921 fans at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.

Newcastle’s win denied Broughton the chance to add a 2022 NRL title to her Tokyo Olympic Games gold medal.

Newcastle scored three tries in the final 10 minutes to pull away from the Eels and capture the crown. It was some turnaround from the Knights after not winning a game in the delayed 2021 season played earlier this year.

Fullback Broughton was chasing a dream first season in rugby league after stunning New Zealand rugby by quitting the Black Ferns in March to move to Sydney.

The Knights took a 14-6 lead into halftime, but the Eels hit back early in the second half through a try to Simaima Taufa to make it 18-12.

Broughton looked as though she had scored a try that could bring the Eels level, but the Parramatta fullback pushed Yasmin Clydsdale in the back and denied her a chance to play at a bouncing ball.

A 63rd minute try from Kiwi Ferns wing Kiana Takairangi proved critical for Newcastle. They guaranteed the title scoring two late efforts through Jesse Southwell and Clydsdale on fulltime.

Broughton was joined in the Eels squad by New Zealand-born Cassey​ Tohu-Hiku, Ashleigh Quinlan, and Vanessa Foliaki, while the Knights fielded Takairangi.

Parramatta were $151 outsiders to win the competition little more than a fortnight ago. They were winless heading into the final round of the season, though three of their four losses had been by six points or less – including a two-point defeat to the Knights.

The Eels never looked a side daunted by the occasion. It was fitting the first try for the NRLW’s Cinderella story came through Parramatta hooker Brooke Anderson, who had retired from football following knee surgery, two shoulder reconstructions and a torn Achilles within a four-year span. Centre Abbi Church was soon saving tries like she does lives in her day job as a paramedic.

Few could have foreseen such a shift in the competition’s balance of power after these expansion clubs finished in the bottom two just months prior. With four more clubs entering the fold next year, the landscape will shift once more.

- Stuff with SMH