NRL star Raecene McGregor headlines Kiwi Ferns women's Rugby League World Cup squad

Kiwi Ferns star Raecene McGregor, pictured scoring against Tonga in June, will be a key player in their Rugby League World Cup bid.

Raecene McGregor – the NRL women’s competition player of the year – is named in a strong Kiwi Ferns Rugby League World Cup squad.

Kiwi Ferns head coach Ricky Henry confirmed his 24-member squad on Monday.

McGregor, the NRLW Dally M award winner and halfback of the year after 10 try assists – is joined by her sister Page and centre Shanice Parker, who helped the Newcastle Knights win the NRLW grand final on Sunday.

Brisbane’s powerhouse props Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala, Amber-Paris Hall and Brianna Clark bolster an already strong forward pack alongside their teammate Crystal Tamarua.

Tamarua made a remarkable comeback to the game this year from an ankle injury that forced her to withdraw from last season with the Titans.

Gold Coast star winger Madison Bartlett and lock Georgia Hale were also named, while their fullback Apii Nicholls earned the call-up after a two-year hiatus, alongside potential debutants Otesa Pule (Sydney Roosters) and Mele Hufanga.

Kiwi Ferns veterans Krystal Rota, Nita Maynard and Charlotte Scanlan return to the roster, while Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Karli Hansen and Mya Hill-Moana, who all earned their Kiwi Fern debuts in 2020 against Fetu Samoa join them.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Katelyn Vaha'akolo of the Kiwi Ferns celebrates after scoring against Tonga.

Rota captained the Kiwi Ferns in the June test against Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Among other standouts returning from that game are Page McGregor, Laishon Albert-Jones, Christyl Stowers, Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Roxy Murdoch-Masila, Kararaina Wira-Kohu and Hailee-jay Ormond-Maunsell.

“We’re excited about the players we’ve listed based on their current form,” Henry said.

“The vast majority are fresh off NRLW campaigns adding plenty of experience to the mix of leaders and new talent.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how we compete against top-tier international teams over in York and I want to congratulate each member of the squad on this achievement of representing our country at the World Cup.”

The Kiwi Ferns were listed in Group B and will meet France in Round 1 on Wednesday, November 2 at 5.00pm local time followed by the Cook Islands (November 6) and Australia (November 10).

Kiwi Ferns’ World Cup squad

Amber-Paris Hall, Annette-Claudia Nu’uaausala, Brianna Clark, Crystal Tamarua, Nita Maynard (Brisbane Broncos), Apii Nicholls, Georgia Hale, Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell, Madison Bartlett, Roxy Murdoch-Masila (Gold Coast Titans), Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Shanice Parker (Newcastle Knights), Charlotte Scanlan, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Laishon Albert-Jones (Point Chevalier Pirates), Christyl Stowers, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Krystal Rota (Manurewa Marlins), Karli Hansen (Tweed Heads Seagulls), Otesa Pule, Mya Hill-Moana, Raecene McGregor (Sydney Roosters), Page McGregor (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Mele Hufanga (Ponsonby Ponies).