Midcourt duo return to Silver Ferns for Constellation Cup

Midcourters Kimiora Poi and Peta Toeava have been given a chance to stake a claim for the Netball World Cup, gaining Silver Ferns’ recalls for the Constellation Cup.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua has named two different teams for the four-match series against Australia as she assesses hopefuls for next year’s World Cup in South Africa.

Nine players, including captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, have been named to compete in all four tests with the series beginning with two tests in New Zealand, starting October 12 in Auckland, and finishing in Australia.

Wing attack Toeava and centre Poi, who have been on the outer of the Ferns’ squad in recent times, have benefited from Gina Crampton’s sabbatical until the end of the year, and Shannon Saunders’ unavailability due to pregnancy.

The Silver Ferns are holders of the Constellation Cup after triumphing 3-1 in Christchurch in March 2021, which ended a nine-year drought for the title. Those matches were held under restricted crowds at the height of the pandemic.

Toeava and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, along with experienced defender Sulu Fitzpatrick, have been selected for the New Zealand matches in Auckland and Tauranga (October 16).

Kimiora Poi, who was a standout in the last Constellation Cup series, returns to the side to face Australia.

New Silver Fern Elle Temu, who made her debut last month against Jamaica, has been added to the team to travel to Australia, as well as midcourt duo Maddy Gordon and Poi for the tests in Melbourne (October 19) and the Gold Coast (October 23).

The trans-Tasman rivals did not meet at August’s Commonwealth Games. Their last meeting came in January during the Netball Quad Series in England with the Diamonds winning 53-39.

Taurua was excited about the chance to test themselves against the traditional measuring stick in world netball.

“We understand the importance of giving our elite athletes as many opportunities as possible ahead of next year’s Netball World Cup, but we also know we’ll need to bring our best against the Diamonds with the goal of defending the Constellation Cup.

John Davidson/Photosport Peta Toeava will look to add to her three test appearances in the Constellation Cup against Australia.

“This is the test we have been focussed on and I’m wanting to see the players consolidate the team strategies we have been working on and make the most of time on court against the Commonwealth Games gold medallists.”

There will also be plenty of movement on the management bench with Yvette McCausland-Durie to act as an assistant coach on both legs, while Debbie Fuller will be an assistant for the two matches in New Zealand. Australian Jane Woodlands-Thompson will replace Fuller for the Australian leg of the Constellation Cup.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get a number of eyes on our players and for me to seek input from various sources who can add something different,” Taurua said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and coach Noeline Taurua celebrate with the Constellation Cup last year.

The Tauranga test is sold out, but tickets are still available for the series opener in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the Fast5 Ferns have also been named for the Fast5 Netball World Series (netball’s abbreviated version) at Christchurch Arena from November 5-6.

Plenty of fringe Silver Ferns feature, including Poi, Temu, 47-test midcourter Sam Winders, and goal attack Tiana Metuarau.

The Fast5 Ferns will be coached by Silver Ferns assistant Debbie Fuller and assisted by Julie Seymour.

Also competing at the Fast5 Netball World Series are Australia, England, Jamaica, South Africa, and Uganda.

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns’ Constellation Cup squad: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain), Sulu Fitzpatrick (NZ leg), Maddy Gordon (Australian leg), Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Kimiora Poi (Australian leg), Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (NZ leg), Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Peta Toeava (NZ leg), Elle Temu (Australian leg), Maia Wilson.

Constellation Cup:

October 12: At Spark Arena, Auckland

October 16: At Trustpower Baypark Arena, Tauranga

October 19: At John Cain Arena, Melbourne

October 23: At Gold Coast Convention Centre, Gold Coast

Fast5 Ferns squad for World Netball Series (November 5-6 in Christchurch) : Aliyah Dunn, Tayla Earle, Kate Burley, Georgia Heffernan, Kristiana Manu’a, Tiana Metuarau, Kimiora Poi, Elle Temu, Filda Vui, Sam Winders.