Rugby World Cup: The five non-New Zealand stars to look out for

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Paul Cully is a Stuff sports reporter.

OPINION: The Rugby World Cup is about to introduce a new array of stars to audiences in New Zealand.

The Black Ferns will of course ride the wave of support of front of friends and whānau, but they will not be the only ones to keep an eye on as the tournament progresses.

The tournament is also likely to showcase the attacking ambition that is present in the women’s game, with all teams keen to give the ball some air.

Here are five of the best overseas players who will light it up in Aotearoa.

David Rogers/Getty Images Helena Rowland makes a break against the Black Ferns during their test in Northampton last November.

Helena Rowland (England)

If you believe the popular myth England are all about scrums, mauls and forward power. It’s true they excel in these areas but they also have some genuine attacking weapons out wide. Fullback Rowland is a prime example, a great ball carrier who had an excellent Six Nations earlier this year and has an eye for the tryline. She scored a hat-trick in a warm-up mach against Wales last month and led the way in the Six Nations in terms of metres carried: not bad for a relative newcomer to the test arena.

Laure Sansus (France)

What is it with the French and top-quality halfbacks at the moment? The French men’s team have Antoine Dupont, and the women’s team have Sansus. She can do it all – pass, run, kick – and is a major tryscoring threat from the base of the ruck due her speed an eye for a gap. The little No 9 is very much the fulcrum of France’s attack and one of the reasons that France have arrived as one of the favourites.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images The Fijiana Drua’s Vitalina Naikore brushes past a defender in the Super W final against the NSW Waratahs in April.

Vitalina Naikore (Fiji)

Just an out-and-out star in classic Fijian fashion – what else is there to say? The brilliant winger has skill, power and pace and was a massive factor in the Fijiana Drua’s incredible win in Australia’s Super W competition earlier this year. Naikore doesn’t need much room to work her magic and has left many a defender grasping thin air. Fiji are in a tough group with France and England but they are an emerging power in the women’s game and have the ability to improve exponentially given the opportunity.

Arabella McKenzie (Australia)

It’s been a tough year for the Wallaroos so far, with results in the 15s game failing to match their exploits in the Sevens format. However, there were signs in their narrow loss to the Black Ferns in Adelaide that they are potentially big improvers. No 10 McKenzie will be central to their campaign and she is already familiar with New Zealand, having spent the Super Rugby Aupiki campaign with Matutū. The Black Ferns’ opener on Saturday is no walkover.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sophie De Goede of Canada carries the ball against the Black Ferns during the Pacific Four Series in New Zealand in June.

Sophie de Goede (Canada)

An inspirational No 8 and Canada’s captain, de Goede is one reason why no one can write off Canada at this tournament. Athletic and tough, de Goede will carry hard from the back of the scrum and Canada look like good bets to progress from Pool B. Canada have flown under the radar somewhat before the tournament but they are well led by de Goede and have a game plan that is well suited to the pressures of knockout rugby.