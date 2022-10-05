Football Ferns to play two games against South Korea in Christchurch in November

Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore will be playing at home in Christchurch when the New Zealand women's team play twice against South Korea in November.

The Football Ferns will play in Christchurch for the first time in 31 years with two internationals against South Korea in November in the side’s first home appearances since 2018.

Christchurch-raised defender Meikayla Moore has hailed the return to her hometown for the matches at Orangetheory Stadium on November 12 and 15.

It will be the Ferns’ first game in Christchurch since a 0-0 TransTasman Cup draw with Australia in 1991 and will help ease the pain amongst the Canterbury football community at missing the cut as a 2023 Fifa World Cup venue.

The Christchurch series marks the first of a number of home games the Ferns will play in the next six months, as preparations ramp up for the home World Cup next year, with the side also confirmed to play three games in Auckland and Hamilton during the Fifa Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament.

Moore – fresh from scoring her first goal for her Glasgow City club with a header from a freekick in a 5-0 win over Aberdeen Scotland – said it was always special to play at home, but to pull on the Fern in her hometown will be particularly memorable.

“To know that we are getting to play in Christchurch, where I'm from and where a couple of the girls hail from is pretty cool.

“I'm really looking forward to those two games in November and hopefully we can put on a really good show for those that turn out.”

The awarding of games to Christchurch reflects the region’s recent dominance in domestic women’s football.

The Canterbury United Pride won the national title in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Christchurch-raised Football Ferns goalkeeper Vic Esson makes a save against Australia.

A number of Football Ferns have emerged from the region during this time, including Moore, Vic Esson, Gabi Rennie, Kate Taylor, Ashleigh Ward, Lily Alfeld, and Alyssa Whinham, while Ferns veteran Annalie Longo has become synonymous with the region after signing for the Pride in 2013.

Longo will miss the Christchurch games as she is recovering from a knee injury set to sideline her until next year.

The first interprovincial women’s football match in Aotearoa New Zealand was played in Christchurch in 1922.

The Football Ferns have not played in New Zealand since a 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington in June 2018, when Moore got their only goal.

Bringing the Ferns home, and especially bringing them to Christchurch, was significant for New Zealand Football, chief executive Andrew Pragnell said.

“In the lead up to next year’s World Cup it’s vital that the Ford Football Ferns have the opportunity to reconnect with fans across the country.

“It’s significant that we are beginning their return home by bringing them to Christchurch, the city and Mainland Football region has produced many great national team players for the Football Ferns over the years.

David Bernal/Photosport Football Ferns captain Ali Riley celebrates her winning goal against the Philippines with team-mate Paige Satchell.

“We were especially determined to play games here to connect the team back home, highlight the city, and we hope that Christchurch ends up as a Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 team base camp in the participating team decisions after the World Cup draw this month.

“Bringing the Ferns home and hosting internationals is a long-stated goal of New Zealand Football that we are now starting to deliver on.

“We are looking at a full calendar of home matches for the Ferns right up until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off on 20 July.’’

The Ferns last played Korea Republic in a two-game series in Goyang last November, securing Jitka Klimková’s first victory as head coach.

Klimková is delighted the team is coming home.

“Everybody's excited to come home and play for their family, for the players’ families, friends, and for all the fans in New Zealand,” she said.

“Coming home after four years and hearing our fans, is something we haven’t been able to experience for a while. Seeing and hearing them will be so motivational and inspirational for the whole team - not just the players, but everybody involved in the team.”

Jenny Chuang/Photosport The Football Ferns celebrate CJ Bott's goal against Mexico.

ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie said “having two top-class international football matches here will engage the community and give the city a taste of international women’s football action”

“We are also optimistic Christchurch will be selected as a Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 Team Base Camp, providing Christchurch the opportunity to showcase what this proud sporting city has to offer.”

Kick-off for the first game of the series on Saturday 12 November is at 2.30pm to avoid clashing with the Rugby World Cup 2021 final and bronze medal match, enabling fans to enjoy a smorgasbord of women’s sport that weekend.

The second game, on Tuesday November 15, will kickoff at 6pm.