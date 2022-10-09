Fullback injuries hurt as Football Ferns lose 2-0 to Japan in international friendly

Football Ferns forward Paige Satchell on the run during their loss to Japan in Nagano.

At Nagano U Stadium, Nagano, Japan: Japan 2 (Hinata Miyazawa 44’, Riko Ueki 61’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

A Football Ferns team ravaged by injury and illness was no match for world No 11 Japan in Nagano on Sunday, losing 2-0.

Already without starters Annalie Longo, Ria Percival and Rebekah Stott, who are long-term absentees, they lost Gabi Rennie to Covid-19 and CJ Bott, Jacqui Hand and captain Ali Riley to injuries this week.

Bott and Riley both suffered their setbacks in the last two days and their makeshift replacements at fullback, Liz Anton on the left and Meikayla Moore on the right, were caught out for Japan’s goals.

The first came just before halftime, when Moore came off second-best in a tussle with Jun Endo and the ball fell to Hinata Miyazwawa, who finished neatly from deep inside the box on the left.

The second came just after the hour mark, when centre back Claudia Bunge could only clear the ball as far as the left edge of the area where substitute Fuka Nagano had time to pick out Riko Ueki, who got in front of Anton to head home.

Ferns goalkeeper and captain Vic Esson had already been called on on several occasions, but her team-mates had only truly threatened once in the opening hour, when good pressure from Paige Satchell forced Japanese keeper Ayaka Yamashita to give away a corner.

Hannah Wilkinson didn't connect cleanly with the ensuing delivery, but got enough on the ball for it to evade Yamashita and hit the post, but neither she nor Satchell could get a shot off during the goalmouth scramble that followed.

Wellington Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry made her senior international debut in the closing stages, replacing Moore at right back.