Why the Rugby World Cup is on Spark Sport and limited on free-to-air

Joanah Ngan-Woo mixes starring for the Black Ferns with working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

EXPLAINED: The Black Ferns started their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 41-17 win against Australia on Saturday, in front of a record crowd of more than 34,000.

Spark Sport says that the game rated better than Black Caps’ T20 victory against Bangladesh on Sunday, and the loss to Pakistan on Saturday night, which directly clashed with the Black Ferns match, although both of those cricket games were also live on TVNZ.

“We won’t be disclosing numbers, but I can say that we are really happy with how many people tuned in to Spark Sport to watch the Rugby World Cup action across the weekend, particularly the Black Ferns v Australia match – which was the most watched live content on Spark Sport over the weekend,” a Spark Sport spokesperson told Stuff.

But how did Spark Sport land the broadcast rights and why aren’t the Black Ferns live on free-to-air until the semifinal stage, with their pool stage games only on delay on TV3?

For the answer to those questions, you have to go back to 2018.

World Rugby holds the rights, not New Zealand Rugby

The key thing to remember is that Rugby World Cups are the property of World Rugby. When Spark Sport and TVNZ made a splash in 2018 by announcing it had secured the men’s tournament in 2019, the deal was done with World Rugby, not New Zealand Rugby – which has a long-term commercial relationship with Sky NZ.

Stuff Ruahei Demant led the Black Ferns from the front on Saturday.

That deal also included the women’s Rugby World Cup, which was originally due to be held in New Zealand in 2021 before Covid-19 turned the world upside down.

Does this mean that future Rugby World Cups – men’s and women’s – will be held on Spark Sport? No. In a deal announced on Monday, Sky NZ has landed the men’s Rugby World Cups in 2023 and 2027, and the women’s Rugby World Cups in 2025 and 2029.

Why can’t I just watch our women for free?

You can, but it won’t be live until the semifinal stages, with both the semifinals and the final to be shown on Three.

The Black Ferns are a good chance of making the semifinals at the least, but until then you’ll have to put up with a delay of at least one hour to watch them.

Why is this the case? Money of course. It doesn’t make sense for a broadcaster such as Spark Sport or Sky NZ to buy content and then give it away for free. They need some bang for their buck and World Rugby needs the money to ultimately reinvest it in areas such as women’s rugby, which is a strategic priority for them.

Of course, World Rugby also wants the game to be accessible, so there are limits on what Spark Sport can lock away as paid content. For the record, Spark Sport says it is making more content available on free-to-air than it strictly needs to.

“The terms of our contract with World Rugby are confidential and commercially sensitive however, I can confirm we have gone above and beyond what is required from a free-to-air perspective," a spokesperson said.

How you can watch the Black Ferns

Wales are next up for the Black Ferns at Waitākere Stadium at 3.15pm on Sunday. That will be shown live on Spark Sport and on a one-hour delay on Three.

The Black Ferns’ final pool stage game is in Whangārei against Scotland at 4.45pm on Saturday, October 22 at 4.45pm. Again, it will be live on Spark Sport but the delay on Three will be 2-½ hours this time.

Both quarterfinals on the following weekend will be live on Spark Sport with a one-hour delay on Three, and then the semifinals and final over the next two weekends will be live on Spark Sport and Three.

Should the Black Ferns make the final on November 12, the TV audience will be significant – justifying Three’s investment. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network replaced TVNZ as Spark Sport’s partner for this Rugby World Cup and clearly sees sport as important to its business, having also teamed up with Spark Sport for the Rugby League World Cup in October and November.