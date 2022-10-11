Ameliaranne Ekenasio feels Silver Ferns will benefit from having options at goal shoot

The star shooter headlines the NZ team named to compete against Jamaica in this month's Taini Jamison Trophy.

Constellation Cup: Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland; When: Wednesday, 7.30pm

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ameliaranne Ekenasio returned to the Silver Ferns during the Taini Jamison Trophy series against Jamaica last month.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio feels having a range of options in the shooting circle could be a strength for the Silver Ferns as they build towards next year’s Netball World Cup.

The captain is expected to line up at goal attack when the first of four Constellation Cup tests against the Australian Diamonds gets underway at Spark Arena in Auckland on Wednesday.

But there is an element of intrigue around who will partner her at goal shoot – Grace Nweke or Maia Wilson.

After having a breakthrough performance in the bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, where the Ferns beat England 55-48, Nweke started in both the tests against Jamaica last month.

Nweke will be the favourite to line up there again on Wednesday, but even if she has to wait her turn, Wilson will surely get a run at some stage in the four-match series, where the Ferns need two wins to retain the silverware they won 18 months ago.

Nweke and Wilson are two different types of shooters – the former a volume shooter who plays close to the post, the latter more able and willing to roam – and looking forward to the World Cup in South Africa next July, Ekenasio feels the Ferns need them both to be involved.

“I honestly think that that's a really important thing.

“We can't be a one-look and a one-way kind of show. I think that's kind of where we run into a risk of teams being able to know exactly what we want to do.

“Being able to have that point of difference with different personnel and different styles of playing on attack is really key for us.

“We're a team that shares the load, we don't just have a starting seven and the other people don't get a look-in. Every single person's here for a reason. We know people are going to get on court, so it's about them being able to bring what they bring and not trying to just play to however everyone else is playing.”

Ekenasio returned to the Silver Ferns for the first time since the birth of her second child last year in the Taini Jamison Trophy against Jamaica last month and played 90 minutes alongside Nweke and 15 alongside Wilson in their two lopsided wins.

They were her first international outings since the last Constellation Cup, played in Christchurch in February and March 2021, which the Silver Ferns won 3-1 – their first triumph in the annual trans-Tasman series since 2012.

Ekenasio and Wilson were the shooting duo back then, having come together following the retirement of Maria Folau at the end of 2019 in the wake of the team’s Netball World Cup win earlier that year.

Those two are therefore more familiar with each other’s games than Ekenasio and Nweke are, as their playing time together against Jamaica was their first in the black dress.

Ekenasio said her connections with Nweke were coming along and would only improve the more they played together.

“We haven't had a big shooter in there for so long – I haven't ever had a big shooter in there since I've played in the Ferns, so it's a really big connection to form and a really vital one.”

“[Nweke] knows what she wants and she knows what she likes,” Ekenasio added.

“But it's a two-way conversation, right? I need to know what she's going to be made of and she needs to know the same thing as well.

“I think what we do really well in forming those connections stronger is that we put each other under so much pressure at training as that's the only way we’ll know what everyone's going to have when it comes into the game time.

“Obviously the game's another step up again too, but if we don't put each other under the pump, then we kind of only get a half picture of what people are going to do when they are under the pump and there's no-one that's going to put us under more pressure than Australia.”

Constellation Cup

Squads

Silver Ferns: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Maia Wilson, Sulu Fitzpatrick (NZ leg only), Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (NZ leg only), Peta Toeava (NZ leg only), Maddy Gordon (Australian leg only), Kimiora Poi (Australian leg only), Elle Temu (Australian leg only)

Australian Diamonds: Sunday Aryang, Kiera Austin, Ruby Bakewell-Doran, Courtney Bruce, Sophie Dwyer, Sophie Garbin, Sarah Klau, Cara Koenen, Kate Moloney, Amy Parmenter, Jamie-Lee Price, Maddy Proud, Liz Watson (c), Steph Wood

Fixtures (NZ time)

Wednesday, October 12, 7.30pm: At Spark Arena, Auckland

Sunday, October 16, 7.30pm: At Trustpower Baypark Arena, Mount Maunganui

Wednesday, October 19, 9.30pm: At John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, October 23, 9.30pm: At Gold Coast Convention Centre, Gold Coast