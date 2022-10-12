Inexperienced Silver Ferns encouraged to be fearless against Australian Diamonds

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio is one of three players in the Silver Ferns squad for Wednesday’s Constellation Cup opener who were there when they won the series last March.

Constellation Cup: Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland; When: Wednesday, 7.30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

The star shooter headlines the NZ team named to compete against Jamaica in this month's Taini Jamison Trophy.

The Silver Ferns only need to win two matches out of four against the Australian Diamonds to retain the Constellation Cup.

It is a position they’ve only been in once before, after their first win in the annual trans-Tasman series back in 2012.

Ever since then, they’ve had to win the series outright, something that proved beyond them until early last year, when they had the benefit of playing all four tests in Christchurch, against opponents who had just been through managed isolation.

That was nevertheless an important win for the Silver Ferns, who have been going through an extended period of upheaval following their win at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The makeup of their squad has fluctuated over the last three years, with injuries and maternity leave having more of an impact than coach Dame Noeline Taurua ideally would have liked in trying to build on that initial triumph in England.

Taurua said this week that when she asked in a team meeting who had played Australia before “there weren’t very many hands” that went up.

From the 12 that kitted up for the decider in Christchurch last March, only captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, goal shoot Maia Wilson and defender Sulu Fitzpatrick are in the 12 for Wednesday night’s series opener at Spark Arena in Auckland.

From the 12 that dressed for the only trans-Tasman clash since, a big Australian win in the Quad Series in England in January, only Fitzpatrick, Wilson and Kayla Johnson are there.

Of those four players, only Ekenasio is a nailed-on starter on Wednesday, and she said her message to her team-mates coming up against Australia for the first time would be simple.

“We've actually talked about it a lot.

“Playing Australia is like no other – you wear a backpack [Australia mark man-on-man], they'll get the ball no matter what, they'll come through, you'll get coat-hangered.

“But at the same time we need a level of unawareness, almost, where [our players] are fearless coming up against them – they back themselves so hard because they haven't played Australia before.

“I think having that balance where they're like, ‘Nah, I don't care what they're going to be like’, is actually really good for us, because those of us who have been there before and have only lost to them for years and years and years on end, we need their confidence coming in.

“Then once we hit them, it'll be the learnings on what comes after that.”

The Silver Ferns will be without three regular starters for this series – defenders Jane Watson (maternity leave) and Karin Burger (injured) and wing attack Gina Crampton (sabbatical) – but Australia are also missing a couple of key figures in shooter Gretel Bueta (maternity leave) and midcourter Ash Brazill (unavailable).

The Ferns have won four of their last five meetings with the Diamonds and seven of their last 10, dating back to the 2019 World Cup final, but will need to start strong at home against the Diamonds, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August and look the better team at present.

Prior to New Zealand’s 3-1 win in 2021, two of the previous five Constellation Cups, in 2019 and 2015, ended 2-2, with Australia winning 3-1 in 2018 and 2016 and 4-0 in 2017.

Constellation Cup

Squads

Silver Ferns: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Maia Wilson, Sulu Fitzpatrick (NZ leg only), Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (NZ leg only), Peta Toeava (NZ leg only), Maddy Gordon (Australian leg only), Kimiora Poi (Australian leg only), Elle Temu (Australian leg only)

Australian Diamonds: Sunday Aryang, Kiera Austin, Ruby Bakewell-Doran, Courtney Bruce, Sophie Dwyer, Sophie Garbin, Sarah Klau, Cara Koenen, Kate Moloney, Amy Parmenter, Jamie-Lee Price, Maddy Proud, Liz Watson (c), Steph Wood

Fixtures (NZ time)

Wednesday, October 12, 7.30pm: At Spark Arena, Auckland

Sunday, October 16, 7.30pm: At Trustpower Baypark Arena, Mount Maunganui

Wednesday, October 19, 9.30pm: At John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, October 23, 9.30pm: At Gold Coast Convention Centre, Gold Coast