Black Ferns are 'best-paid female rugby players in world' despite lack of RWC bonus

Top Black Ferns can earn more than $130,000

Minimum payments comparable with lower-end men’s Super Rugby players

Black Ferns earn more than England, says NZRPA

Rugby bosses have defended the lack of a bonus pot for the Black Ferns at the Rugby World Cup, outlining a pay structure that puts female players in Aotearoa at the top of scale globally.

UK-based reports emerged on Monday that suggested England’s women are in line to pocket $30,000 each as a bonus for winning the Rugby World Cup.

However, NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol told Stuff that even with a bonus factored in, the pay for England’s women couldn’t compete with the deal struck for the Black Ferns.

“It’s always good to hear of women’s rugby players and sports people in general receiving improved remunerated and support,” Nichol said.

“[But] In New Zealand our women’s rugby players have been and continue to be remunerated at levels higher than any other countries.

“The Black Ferns 15s model sees some 40-odd contracted players earning remuneration packages of between $70k and $130k plus as well. These remuneration levels are commensurate with [men’s] Super Rugby wider squad and draft players.

“To give some context, based on the media reports this is above what the English women’s players would earn in a 12-month period, even factoring in any bonus payments they earn at the Rugby World Cup.”

The Black Ferns’ pay was significantly boosted earlier this year as part of a shift to professionalism in the women’s game.

While only a select few earn the top amount of more than $130,000, the minimum contracts of about $70,000 are arguably more significant.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff About 40 Black Ferns have been contracted on deals worth between $70-$130k.

Those payments allow a greater number of players to dedicate themselves to rugby with more of a safety net, even if they failed to make the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup squad.

The Black Ferns’ pay package is still dwarfed by the remuneration for the All Blacks, but it hasn’t escaped the attention of other nations at the Rugby World Cup.

For example, Wallaroos flanker Emily Chancellor said on Monday that the Australians were “disadvantaged” by the fact they were still amateurs with day jobs.

“We had 30 minutes against a professional team [the Black Ferns] where we’re completely dominating the game and then their professionalism comes into play and they come over the top of us,” she said. “We’re playing from a disadvantaged position.”

Nichol said Black Ferns players also enjoyed a range of benefits across the 15s game and Sevens.

“Our Black Ferns Sevens contracting structure is the same as the All Black Sevens contracting structure with players earning annual remuneration packages of between $70k and $130k plus per year, he said.

“And in New Zealand player entitlements to support in respect of personal development, mental health and well-being, medical, life and trauma insurance, maternity and paternity support, career ending and hardship support, KiwiSaver and the players’ savings and investment scheme are at the same levels across all fully contracted players in the women’s and men’s game.

“We want to see more advances in the remuneration and support of women’s rugby players globally. It will continue as the women’s game evolves and so it should, and in New Zealand we will continue to push and lead the way.”

New Zealand Rugby said the lack of a bonus scheme was offset by a “significant increase” in assembly fees, payments earned by the Black Ferns when they are in camp.

Injured players are also understood to be eligible for about 80 per cent of those fees.

‘The Black Ferns memorandum of understanding doesn’t specifically provide for a Rugby World Cup bonus payment, but New Zealand Rugby have made a significant investment in the team’s campaign, including transitioning our professional women’s players to a full-time employment model for the first time in 2022,” said Chris Lendrum, NZ Rugby general manager professional rugby and performance.

”...Our annual investment in player salaries is now nearly $2 million and there has been a significant increase in annual assembly fees since the 2017 Rugby World Cup.”