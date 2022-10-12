Impressive Silver Ferns make dream start to Constellation Cup, beating Australia

The Silver Ferns shot out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter in the first test of the Constellation Cup against Australia.

At Spark Arena, Auckland: Silver Ferns 56 (Grace Nweke: 40/42, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 16/19) Australia 48 (Cara Koenen: 21/22, Steph Wood: 11/16, Kiera Austin: 9/14, Sophie Garbin: 7/9) 1Q: 20-9, HT: 31-23, 3Q: 42-36.

Dame Noeline Taurua couldn’t have scripted a better 50th test in charge of the Silver Ferns.

New Zealand delivered one of their best netball performances in several years, toppling Australia 56-48 in the Constellation Cup opener in Auckland on Wednesday.

The memorable victory puts the Ferns in a wonderful position to retain the Constellation Cup, needing just one more win in the four-game series as the holders.

The Ferns’ win was built around a brilliant first quarter, where they went on an 11-0 run and raced out to a 20-9 lead, stunning the Commonwealth Games gold medallist Australian side.

In her first start for the Ferns, and fourth test, Peta Toeava had a blinder at wing attack, playing the full 60 minutes.

Toeava has been overawed by the step up to international netball in the past, but thrived, sending crisp ball into her Mystics’ team-mate Grace Nweke - who she has such a wonderful connection with. Nweke finished with 40 goals from 42 attempts, having played just one quarter previously against Australia in January.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Peta Toeava had a standout showing in her first start for the Silver Ferns at wing attack.

Whitney Souness, who has made the centre bib her own since the Commonwealth Games, was the orchestrator in the midcourt, celebrating her 27th birthday in style.

It was a full team performance from the Ferns with Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka leading the way defensively, winning regular turnover ball, and wing defence Kate Heffernan creating plenty of pressure in front of them.

Australia are the benchmark in world netball for a reason and fought back, cutting the Ferns’ lead to three goals (37-34) midway through the third quarter.

Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich went to her bench to try and spark her side after a rough start to the game. Goal defence Sunday Aryang and goal attack Kiera Austin both created an impact off the bench and helped pull Australia back into the contest.

Phil Walter/Getty Images New Zealand defender Phoenix Karaka and Australia wing attack Liz Watson battle for the ball.

Entering the final quarter, Australia had closed the Ferns’ lead to six, giving themselves a real sniff of a comeback win.

The Ferns went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter, forcing Australia into errors on attack and capitalising from the turnover ball.

It took Australia six minutes and 45 seconds to finally snap the Ferns’ scoring run and by that stage the scoreboard read 17-8.

At the end of the first quarter Australia were starring at a 20-9 deficit – having 10 fewer attempts at goal than the Ferns in the opening 15 minutes.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Grace Nweke was impressive in the Silver Ferns’ shooting end in their win over Australia.

Nweke shot 15 goals from 16 attempts in the first quarter alone, benefiting from excellent delivery from Toeava, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, and Souness.

The Ferns have often been guilty of allowing Australia back into a match after a promising start, but there was no let up in the second quarter.

New Zealand kept the foot on the pedal, unsettling the Australians on attack and sending accurate ball into Nweke, who was lethal under the hoop.

By halftime, the Ferns had established a 31-23 advantage with a 3-0 Australian run to close out the half giving them confidence.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Grace Nweke takes the ball in for the Silver Ferns in their win over Australia on Wednesday.

You would never have known the inexperience in the Silver Ferns’ side.

The Ferns’ squad for the Constellation Cup was barely recognisable from the one that triumphed 3-1 against the Diamonds in March last year in Christchurch.

Maternity leave, injuries, and lack of form (Bailey Mes, Sam Winders, Monica Falkner, and Claire Kersten) has resulted in a vastly altered side.

From the 12 that featured in the 2021 Constellation Cup decider, only three players were still in the squad on Wednesday – captain Ekenasio, shooter Maia Wilson, and defender Sulu Fitzpatrick.

To think the Ferns still have first-choice wing attack Gina Crampton and leading defenders Jane Watson (new mother) and Karin Burger (foot fracture) to bring back into the mix next year.

The Ferns will know a wounded Australian netball side is a dangerous one and they’ll be gunning for redemption in Tauranga on Sunday.

As far as starting points go for the Constellation Cup this was as good as it gets for the Ferns.

It wasn’t a complete performance by any stretch with some sloppy patches of play, where they allowed Australia back into the game.

Meanwhile, Australia were too strong for their New Zealand men’s counterparts in the earlier game, winning 64-48, having jumped out to a 32-22 halftime lead. New Zealand’s 2.14m goal shoot Junior Levi slotted 41 from 43 in the losing effort.

Best on court

Take your pick in the Silver Ferns’ side. All seven starters and substitute Kayla Johnson made their mark and were terrific. Goal defence Karaka was the pick though, producing one of her best showings in the black dress, gaining five intercepts and forcing a raft of moves in the Australian shooting end.

The big moment

It had to be the Ferns’ 11-0 run in the first quarter, which stunned the Australian side and left them with a mountain to climb. They did their best to fight back, but it was too larger margin to overcome.

Match rating: 8/10

As far as Constellation Cup openers go it doesn’t get much better than this. An absorbing contest with Australia clawing their way back in the third quarter after falling into an early hole.

The big picture

The Ferns have put themselves in an excellent position to defend the Constellation Cup, needing to win just one of the next three games. They won’t just want to tie the series and retain the trophy though. With the World Cup next year, they’ll be eager to make a major statement to close out 2022.