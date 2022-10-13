Silver Ferns make strong start to Constellation Cup against Australian Diamonds

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio was proud of her team’s performance in their win over the Australian Diamonds in Auckland.

Ahead of the Constellation Cup, Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio called on her team to be fearless.

And they certainly were as they raced out to a 20-9 lead over the Australian Diamonds before winning 56-48 at Spark Arena in Auckland on Wednesday night.

The visitors didn’t know what hit them in the opening 15 minutes and though they eked out a three-point advantage over the 45 minutes that followed, they will likely need to win three in a row to take back the Constellation Cup.

“Starts are something I feel like we've spoken about for what feels like years,” Ekenasio said afterwards.

READ MORE:

* Impressive Silver Ferns make dream start to Constellation Cup, beating Australia

* Inexperienced Silver Ferns encouraged to be fearless against Australian Diamonds

* Ameliaranne Ekenasio feels Silver Ferns will benefit from having options at goal shoot

* Netball star's child travelled without passport to get mum into Silver Ferns series



“It was really cool to get that start, but we know what Australia are like and that they're going to try and come back and hit us pretty hard, so we've got to have real faith in our game plan and take it up even a little bit more next time round.”

Goal defence Phoenix Karaka was named player of the match, but there were impressive performances up and down the court from the Silver Ferns, who have now won six of their last nine trans-Tasman clashes.

Wing attack Peta Toeava had her best match in the black dress, reuniting with Northern Mystics team-mate Grace Nweke, who scored 40 goals from 42 attempts in her first 60-minute outing at goal shoot against the Diamonds.

Wing defence Kate Heffernan was another who impressed in her first outing against Australia, prompting coach Dame Noeline Taurua to say she was reminded “of an Australian wing defence – that same sort of style, so one-on-one, when [they] go, she goes".

“I think also the connection with both her and Whitney [Souness, who played at centre] on the outside, they've done a power of work in our defensive structure, so I'm real happy.”

After finding their feet, Australia pulled within three goals to play with five minutes remaining in the third quarter and could have done so again in the final minute of that period, only for a Kiera Austin miss and a double from Nweke to push the margin to six.

Wednesday’s test was Ekenasio’s 50th for the Silver Ferns and said she was proud of how her side had delivered in the opening match of a series they entered as outsiders, even though they are the defending champions.

“We always know it's such a good tussle against Australia.

“I remember back to my very first game – it was against Australia and it was like a trial by fire. Coming onto the court, I had no idea what was coming.

“So I’m always really proud when we can get one over on the Aussies and more proud that we can do it in a way that really showcases the way that we want to play and how we play as a unit.

“That's always our strength – the collective – so I'm most proud of that tonight.”

The two teams now head to Trustpower Baypark Arena in Mount Maunganui for the second test on Sunday, where the Silver Ferns will be eager to get a second win, which would leave the Diamonds needing to win two from two while making up the goal percentage gap.

Only once has a team come from 1-0 down to win the annual trans-Tasman series outright, but Australia will feel emboldened if they can level things before heading back across the Tasman for their first tests on home soil in more than 1000 days.