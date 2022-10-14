Joelle King through to United States Open squash semifinals after eliminating American hope

New Zealand's Joelle King on her way to victory in the US Open women's squash quarterfinals.

New Zealand's Joelle King silenced the home crowd in Philadelphia as she produced a businesslike performance to defeat the last American player at the US Squash Open.

King – ranked fifth in the world – beat 20th-ranked Sabrina Sobhy 19-17, 11-8, 11-8 in 51 minutes on Thursday (Friday NZ time) to make the last four of the tournament as the only non-Egyptian in the semifinals.

The first game saw the experience of King showed through as the set ebbed and flowed from one player to another with the New Zealander helped by a few careless shots from Sobhy which were awarded as strokes.

King maintained her poise in the second and third stanzas and gave credit to her opponent, explaining that it wasn't a regular contest.

"That was 3-0, but it hardly felt like it was a 3-0 match," said King, 34.

"She's an incredible player and I've always known she had it after what she's produced this week. I'm just extremely proud I hung in tough in that first game and I think that was the difference today."

The Waikato player, who will head the New Zealand Open tournament next month in Tauranga, has reached the semifinals of the US Open on three previous occasions 2017, 2013 and 2012.

"I'm so excited that all the players are coming to New Zealand and we're going to be on home turf. Obviously it's quite brutal in Egypt you know, even if you had a good shot, they [the crowd] don't really give you much. We're playing well and stuff like that. But then once you're on there, all you're focused on is that white ball."

King, the current world No 5 will face either eighth seed Salma Hany or second-seed Nour El Sherbini, both from Egypt in the semis on Saturday (NZ time).