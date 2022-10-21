Wellington Phoenix sign Michaela Foster, daughter of All Blacks coach Ian Foster

Michaela Foster, centre, is one of four players to be offered scholarship deals with the Wellington Phoenix.

The daughter of All Blacks coach Ian Foster is set to fulfill her professional football dream after featuring in the latest wave of signings made by Wellington Phoenix ahead of their second A-League Women season.

The versatile Michaela Foster has joined three other New Zealand age-group international players, winger Charlotte Lancaster, centre-back Te Reremona Walker and goalkeeper Georgia Candy, in signing scholarship deals with the Phoenix, leaving the club with only two spots left to fill in an expected 22-strong squad ahead the upcoming campaign.

Foster and Candy are new to the Phoenix and the A-League while Walker and Lancaster, both members of New Zealand’s Under-20 World Cup squad, are returning players from last season, with Walker accepting a reduced deal.

Foster, 23, is a former New Zealand under-17 captain who has been a standout performer on the domestic scene since returning to New Zealand from the University of San Diego.

Able to play in any outfield position, Natalie Lawrence said Foster caught her eye while playing for Northern Rovers, helping them reach the final of the Kate Sheppard Cup.

Lawrence was excited to see where her career could take her.

“We’ve been watching her for a little while,” Lawrence said.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Wellington Phoenix coach says new signing Michaela Foster can play a variety of different positions.

“She was obviously the captain of the under-17s, did a good job as a fullback but she can play anywhere. She’s utilised in so many positions, she’s a great person and she understands high performance.

“This is an opportunity to see how far she can go with her football and we’re pretty happy we can go on that [journey] with her. On and off the field she is going to add a huge amount to this team.

“She went to the States, felt like she developed in some areas and she’s come back and been the best player.

“She was the best player in every northern league game, sometimes playing in three or four different positions.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Georgia Candy comes out to gather the ball during the 2020 national league final between Capital and Canterbury United Pride.

Candy, 21, backed up Football Fern Anna Leat during New Zealand’s record-breaking run at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018.

She will offer cover behind the other two shotstoppers in the squad, Lily Alfeld and Brianna Edwards.

Candy’s acquisition means the Phoenix should avoid a repeat from last season when Lancaster had to be listed as a reserve goalkeeper for a game while Alfeld was away on international duty with the Football Ferns.

“Being able to get four scholarship players this year, a goalkeeper was always a priority for us and Candy was at the top of our list.

“She’s incredible. She’s an outrageous shot stopper, she’s good with her feet, she commands the area and she adds an intensity to training that will keep Bri [Brianna Edwards] and Lily [Alfeld] on their toes.”

The Phoenix were granted permission to sign an additional two scholarship players this season, after having two last season.

Although they are on a smaller salary, scholarship players can earn automatic upgrades to full contracts once they have played a certain amount of games, which is what happened to young player of the year nominee Alyssa Whinham.

Whinham ended up becoming a regular starter for most of the team’s inaugural campaign and was rewarded with selection in Football Ferns squad for their recent friendly against Japan.

Lawrence said the quartet could look to her for inspiration.

“We wanted to offer scholarship spots to players that would continue to add to the team and the environment, and part of that is competition in training and competition for spots,” she said.

“I’ve spoken to every single one and if they’re performing better than anyone else then they will play, and that is what happened with Alyssa.

“She took her chance, she blew us all away, showed she was more than good enough for this level and now she’s had that opportunity with the Ferns, and that’s what we want.

“Anyone can get a spot in the team and that’s only going to drive the competitive edge that we want.”

The Phoenix have commenced pre-season training ahead of their first match at home to Melbourne City on November 20.