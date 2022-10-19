'Never an option': Silver Ferns coach wasn't tempted to add standout Peta Toeava to squad for Australia

Constellation Cup: Silver Ferns v Australia; game three

Dame Noeline Taurua never considered adding in-form wing attack Peta Toeava to the Silver Ferns’ squad for the Australian leg of the Constellation Cup.

Toeava has been in brilliant touch in the Ferns’ back-to-back wins over the Diamonds, giving them a commanding 2-0 lead in the four-match series. The Ferns can retain the trophy with a win in Melbourne in game three on Wednesday night.

The dynamic Toeava will watch the final two games at home in Auckland, only being selected for the New Zealand matches, along with Sulu Fitzpatrick and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan.

Wanting to test as many Ferns’ hopefuls as possible against the Diamonds before next year’s Netball World Cup, Taurua opted for two different squads prior to the series.

Toeava, who has been in and out of the Ferns, played the full 60 minutes in both wins and excelled –producing her finest outings in the black dress. She outplayed Australian wing defence Amy Parmenter in both games and fired accurate ball into her Mystics’ domestic team-mate Grace Nweke.

Despite Toeava’s sparkling play, Taurua said Maddy Gordon and Kimiora Poi had earned their opportunity in the midcourt. There wasn’t any temptation to make a late change and add Toeava to the travelling party.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Peta Toeava was outstanding in the Ferns’ first two Constellation Cup wins, but isn’t required for the Australian leg.

Handed a chance with incumbent wing attack Gina Crampton on a netball break for the rest of the year and Shannon Saunders unavailable due to pregnancy, Toeava was terrific.

Given her understanding and connection with Nweke, she had firmly put herself in the Ferns’ World Cup mix.

“It was never an option that she was coming over here, otherwise we would have had to take somebody out and that would have to be Maddy or Kimiora, which I’m not prepared to do,” Taurua said.

“I thought it was a great outing for [Toeava], but also really excited to see what both Kimiora and Maddy can do knowing they’re great midcourters as well.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Midcourter Kimiora Poi has a huge opportunity in front of her in the next two Constellation Cup tests.

Gordon, who can play all three midcourt positions, and Poi, who has mainly been used at centre for the Tactix, are expected to wear the wing attack bib in Australia, backed up by starting centre Whitney Souness.

The versatile Gordon started at wing attack in the first match against Jamaica last month. Poi, who flourished in the final two games against Australia in last year’s Constellation Cup, has battled to break into Ferns’ squads since, but has a chance to impress.

“They’re going to both be really strong and they’ve both worked really hard to get themselves into this Constellation Cup team, so they’re amping at the moment. I’m looking forward to seeing what that looks like on court.”

Phil Walter Maddy Gordon should see significant minutes at wing attack in the last two Constellation Cup tests in Australia.

Taurua didn’t need any reminder about what kind of response awaited them in Melbourne. Australia, the Commonwealth Games gold medallists, have been well their best in the first two games and will be fired up in front of a 9736 sellout crowd.

Australia haven’t played a home test since October 27, 2019, because of the pandemic.

A third straight loss to the Ferns would keep the Cup in New Zealand and signal alarm bells for the Diamonds nine months out from the World Cup.

“I think every game right from the first match, and the second one, we’ve been waiting for their backlash and definitely they did in the second game. We’re expecting that again.”

Taurua anticipated the Diamonds would alter their starting seven with Jo Weston, who didn’t play in the first two games, likely to start in the defensive circle.

Shooters Maia Wilson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit have yet to take the court in the series with Nweke and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio excellent in the Ferns’ shooting end.

They should get court-time in the next two games and Taurua said it was imperative the Ferns had strong depth in every position leading into the World Cup.

She highlighted the way the Mystics’ ANZ Premiership season disintegrated after an injury to Nweke, as a reason why teams needed to have multiple options.

“I think Mystics went through that experience this year when Grace wasn’t available and it pulled apart the rest of their strategy.

“We’re not about one person. That’s one thing we do harp on about is our collective. I’m really looking forward to getting that opportunity to put [Wilson] out there and equally even Te Paea as well.”

Silver Ferns squad: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Grace Nweke, Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maddy Gordon, Kimiora Poi, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Phoenix Karaka, Kelly Jury, Elle Temu.