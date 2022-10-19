Australia thump Silver Ferns to keep Constellation Cup series alive

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio tries to find a way through the defence of Australia’s Jo Weston.

At John Cain Arena, Melbourne: Australia 62 (Sophie Garbin: 34/38, Steph Wood: 28/35) Silver Ferns 47 (Grace Nweke: 30/31, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 6/7, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 7/7, Maia Wilson: 4/4) 1Q: 15-11, HT: 31-22, 3Q: 46-38.

No netball side is more dangerous than a wounded Australian one.

Hurting from back-to-back losses against the Silver Ferns, the Diamonds roared back into the Constellation Cup with a resounding 62-47 win in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Ferns lead the four-match series 2-1, setting up a fascinating decider on the Gold Coast on Sunday. Australia’s thumping 15-goal victory has suddenly put them back in the driver’s seat to regain the Constellation Cup, should they win the fourth test.

One-time Ferns hopeful Jamie-Lee Price, who previously played for the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and attended Mt Albert Grammar in Auckland, was influential for Australia, getting through a power of work in the midcourt.

Defender Jo Weston, who didn’t feature in the first two tests in New Zealand, was a difference maker too, frustrating the Ferns’ attack end.

Sophie Garbin, handed the start at goal shoot over Cara Koenen, was a standout for Australia, converting 34 from 38. Steph Wood was a perfect foil at goal attack, landing 28 goals and producing 13 assists.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Australia’s Sophie Garbin catches the ball under pressure from New Zealand defender Kelly Jury.

The Ferns were stung by 26 turnovers and had 24 less attempts at goal than Australia in a miserable display, where nothing went right.

Trailing by as many as 10 goals in the third quarter, the Ferns briefly awoke from their slumber. They trimmed Australia’s lead to five late in the quarter, causing some jitters for the Diamonds and giving themselves a chance entering the last 15 minutes.

With Australia fighting to stay alive in the series after dropping the first two matches in New Zealand, it was a completely different Diamonds team.

James Ross/Photosport Whitney Souness brings the ball through court against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday.

They were hungry, clinical, and disruptive, putting the Ferns under pressure they rarely saw in the first two games.

Playing their first test on Australian soil in 1089 days (due to the pandemic) in front of a sellout crowd of more than 9700 at John Cain Arena, the Diamonds weren’t lacking motivation.

Australia needed to start well and they did just that, racing out of the blocks and taking an early 9-4 lead.

James Ross/Photosport Kate Heffernan and the Silver Ferns midcourt faced plenty of pressure from Australia on Wednesday.

The Ferns were hesitant on attack and lacked the crisp connections that was such a feature of their play in the opening two tests.

After a poor start, New Zealand finished the first quarter well, but quickly undid that good work.

It was all Australia to begin the second quarter, going on an 8-2 run to push their margin out to 10 goals.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua made several changes to try and find a spark, injecting Elle Temu, Kimiora Poi, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, and Kayla Johnson into the game in the second quarter.

Australia made three personnel changes to their starting seven with Garbin replacing Koenen at goal shoot and Kate Moloney back into the midcourt. Weston, who sat out the first two tests, returned, boosting the defensive circle alongside Courtney Bruce.

Taurua handed Maddy Gordon the start at wing attack, while Kelly Jury was back at goal keep after being used off the bench in Tauranga.

Sluggish in the first half, New Zealand lifted to start the second half and found it easier to get the ball through to goal shoot Grace Nweke.

There were encouraging patches from the Ferns, but a late rally from Australia saw them head into the final quarter with an eight-goal buffer.

Australia were able to reply every time New Zealand went on a mini-run and were dominant to finish the game – holding the Ferns to nine goals in the last term.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Australia celebrate their crushing win over the Silver Ferns in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand men lost the third and deciding test against Australia in the earlier game 61-57.

Australia took a seven goal lead into halftime (36-29), but the New Zealand men won the second half, finishing the game strongly. It wasn’t enough to clinch the series though.

Best on court

Weston, Garbin, Wood, and Price were all brilliant for Australia in the win, but wing attack and captain Liz Watson was the orchestrator in their attack end. This was easily her strongest game of the series and it made everyone her better.

The big moment

The start of the second quarter was where it fell away for the Ferns. Australia began with an 8-2 run and by that stage the lead had ballooned to 10 goals. Australia only grew in confidence, while the Ferns imploded.

Match rating: 6/10

Australia delivered some wonderful play, feasting off the Ferns’ errors. This wasn’t the usual edge of your seat nailbiter from a trans-Tasman netball test. Sunday on the Gold Coast shoulder be much tighter.

The big picture

It’s winner takes all on the Gold Coast on Sunday. With Australia’s 15-goal winning margin, all they need to do is beat the Ferns to regain the Cup, they surrendered last year. If the Ferns can bounce back and win, they’ll take the series 3-1.