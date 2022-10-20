Silver Ferns must combat physical Australian defence in Constellation Cup decider

At John Cain Arena, Melbourne: Australia 62 (Sophie Garbin: 34/38, Steph Wood: 28/35) Silver Ferns 47 (Grace Nweke: 30/31, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 6/7, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 7/7, Maia Wilson: 4/4) 1Q: 15-11, HT: 31-22, 3Q: 46-38.

The Silver Ferns knew Australia would lift defensively on home soil, but failed to handle the ferocity of their suffocating one-on-one marking.

Australia roared back into the Constellation Cup in Melbourne on Wednesday, crushing the Ferns 62-47 after dropping the first two matches in New Zealand.

It sets up a winner-takes-all finale on the Gold Coast on Sunday (9.30pm start NZ time) with Australia’s emphatic 15-goal win boosting their goal percentage.

Playing their first test at home in 1089 days due to the disruption of the pandemic, in front of a 9700 sellout crowd, Australia stepped up their physicality, dominating the Ferns on attack and defence.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said they expected Australia’s rugged one-on-one defence to improve after quiet showings in New Zealand. The Ferns didn’t deal with their defensive intensity with Australia shutting down the supply of ball into star goal shoot Grace Nweke and forcing 26 turnovers.

Taurua refused to blame the umpiring and stressed it was up to the players to combat the swarming Australian defence in Sunday’s decider.

Led by one-time Ferns hopeful Jamie-Lee Price, who previously played for the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and attended Auckland secondary school netball powerhouse, Mt Albert Grammar, Australia were all over the New Zealand midcourt.

Nweke shot 30 from 31, but every time she got the ball she was under pressure from Australian defenders Jo Weston, who was outstanding after missing the first two tests, and Courtney Bruce.

“We’ve been expecting it, we’ve been talking about it every day. Every time we know what that physicality is like and we’ve been expecting it for a wee while,” Taurua told media post-game.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Te Paea Selby-Rickit evades Australian defender Jo Weston on Wednesday in Melbourne.

“This is probably the first time we’ve felt the ferocity of it [in this series]. These are things I think Diamonds are renowned for – their physical one-on-one and our ability to rise is a challenge for us.”

After two memorable victories in New Zealand, it was a flat performance from the Ferns, who were chasing a rare third straight win over Australia.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Australia’s Sophie Garbin catches the ball under pressure from Ferns defender Kelly Jury.

The Ferns had only beaten Australia three times or more on four previous occasions in their history, last doing so in 2005-06.

“We were expecting that level of physicality. I think we saw a glimpse of it at the start of the second test, we managed to dampen the pressure and take the win,” Ferns defender Kelly Jury said.

“Definitely they came out with a lot of power. They had the strength of the crowd behind them and they really used it.”

Taurua again stood by her decision not to make a late addition to the travelling squad and take wing attack Peta Toeava, who was so impressive in the first two tests, and has a potent connection with Nweke, her Mystics’ team-mate.

Toeava, Sulu Fitzpatrick and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, who didn’t get on court in the first two tests, were only picked for the New Zealand matches with Maddy Gordon, Kimiora Poi, and Elle Temu getting an opportunity for the Australian leg.

The squads were picked some time ago and Taurua reiterated testing World Cup hopefuls and growing their depth ahead of next year’s global tournament was crucial.

New Zealand are also missing incumbent starting wing attack Gina Crampton, who is on a netball break for the rest of the year, and wing attack-centre Shannon Saunders, who is pregnant.

“My position on that hasn’t actually changed. We’re looking at Constellation Cup obviously and in the next piece is the Netball World Cup...

“One of the things we’re really happy about is the depth we’re currently building in our midcourt and the only way we can give people the opportunities is against the world’s best, so we know and they know as to what needs to be worked on.”

Despite their poor showing in Melbourne, Taurua said they had a chance to atone on the Gold Coast and retain the Constellation Cup, which they won last year.

The Ferns don’t have long to lick their wounds and will need to stand up on attack and handle the physical Australian one-on-one defence.

“The first thing is that’s why Constellation Cup is such an awesome competition to be a part of. We’ve got a lot of things to work on and we’ve only got a couple of days.

“Definitely being able to execute under pressure is one thing, especially that man on man [defence].”