Lydia Ko's eagle putt keeps the Kiwi in touch with the lead at BMW Championship

An eagle late in her second round at the BMW Championship as Lydia Ko in the title mix.

Picking up four shots inside the last four holes, Lydia Ko is making a charge at the BMW Championship.

The former world No 1 has drained an eagle putt on the par five 15th, to cap a second round – at the Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea on Friday (NZ time) – that has her in title contention at the halfway point.

At eight under, Ko is in a two-way tie with Yaeeun Hong for fifth, just four shots off leader Andrea Lee.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lydia Ko had plenty to smile about in her second round at the BMW Championship.

After starting the day at four under, Ko made her way safely through the front nine without a blemish.

Her birdie on the par three fifth, advancing her through to five under as she began the back nine.

A bogey on the par four 11th – a hole she birdied in her opening round – was the only negative in an otherwise strong performance from the New Zealander.

With a trio of pars between the 12 and 14, Ko was running at her overnight score of four under.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lydia Ko picked up four shots in her last four holes during her second round.

But in a stunning last four holes, Ko went eagle, birdie, par and birdie to sign for a four under 68 – the same score as her opening round.

Lee has shot a second round 66 to surge to the outright lead at 12 under.

Fellow American Lilia Vu, who was locked in a three-way tie with Ko and Alison Lee for sixth overnight, has shot a second round 66 to be in a tie for second with overnight leader Atthaya Thitikul and amateur, Minsol Kim.

Like Ko, Thitikul also eagled 15 but her round also featured a double bogey, a bogey and two birdies.