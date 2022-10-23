Australia capture Constellation Cup after third quarter meltdown from Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns wing attack Maddy Gordon tries to get a pass away under pressure from Australia’s Kate Moloney.

At Gold Coast Convention Centre, Gold Coast: Australia 57 (Sophie Garbin: 36/39, Steph Wood: 21/27) Silver Ferns 53 (Grace Nweke: 39/43, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 14/15) 1Q: 13-16, HT: 25-30, 3Q: 44-38.

The Silver Ferns squandered away any chance of retaining the Constellation Cup with a third quarter horror show.

Australia regained the silverware blowing New Zealand off the court after halftime in Sunday’s decider, winning 57-53 on the Gold Coast.

The Diamonds’ comeback victory means the teams won two games apiece, both at home, but Australia win the series on superior goal percentage.

New Zealand were left to wonder what might have been after leading 30-25 at halftime. The Ferns fought back in the final quarter, but left themselves too much ground to make up.

Any hope of lifting the Cup disappeared with a nightmare start to the third quarter, where Australia outscored the Ferns 12-2 to build a 37-32 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, Australia were ahead by six (44-38), winning the term 19-8 to seize control of the match and series.

“Maybe the first four or five balls were turned over, either contacts on there or missed shots. They got their tails up and we just couldn’t catch up with them,” Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua told Sky Sport.

“I think defensively we got caught on the back and got pulled apart, which didn’t help us, but also we were chasing. I was a bit pleased we were able to pull it back in that last quarter. It was starting to capitulate there a wee bit, so that’s pleasing.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images New Zealand's Whitney Souness is challenged by Australian centre Kate Moloney on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

After such an impressive first half, where New Zealand had the better of Australia on attack and defence, the Ferns coughed up possession and had no answer to the rampant Diamonds.

Taurua was clearly unamused with what she was seeing making a triple substitution with Kayla Johnson, Kimiora Poi and Elle Temu entering the game.

It had been a disruptive build-up for the hosts after mining company Hancock Prospecting pulled the plug on its controversial sponsorship of Netball Australia on Saturday.

The deal had caused ructions with the Diamonds camp after opposition from Indigenous player Donnell Wallam, who was supported by her team-mates.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Australia’s Jo Weston fires off a pass against the Silver Ferns in Sunday’s fourth test.

Down 30-25 at halftime, Australia roared back into the contest, scoring five unanswered goals to start the second half to tie the score.

In an absorbing first half, the Silver Ferns never trailed, taking a 30-25 buffer into the main break.

Australia had their first lead of the game six minutes into the third quarter with a Steph Wood goal putting them ahead 33-32.

The Ferns led by as many as seven in the second quarter, but every time they looked like they might push the margin out, Australia clawed their way back to stay within touching distance.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Australia’s Sophie Garbin and New Zealand’s Phoenix Karaka challenge for the ball on the Gold Coast.

The first half went just as New Zealand would have wanted it, forcing Australia into mistakes and looking composed on attack.

Grace Nweke racked up 23 from 25 in the first half, benefiting from accurate delivery from Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, and Whitney Souness.

Ekenasio worked well alongside Nweke, putting up seven from seven and sending in the pass when it was on.

New Zealand were desperate for a strong start after they were slow to get into the third game in Melbourne.

They took it to the Australians early and quietened the vocal home crowd, jumping out to a 14-7 advantage.

Gordon was lively at wing attack, sending some excellent ball into Nweke and picking up an intercept with her defensive hustle.

After a physical third test, the umpires didn’t stand for any nonsense early with both Australia’s Jo Weston and Souness copping cautions.

It was all Australia in the second half though with the Diamonds only growing in confidence as the lead pushed out.

With every goal, the Gold Coast crowd got more and more into it with errors creeping into the Ferns’ play.

Having made such a promising beginning to the series, going up 2-0 in New Zealand, the Ferns will be bitterly disappointed, throwing away a fine opportunity to retain the Cup.

Best on court

Experienced goal attack Steph Wood turned in a masterclass in the Diamonds’ win. She landed 21 from 27 and got through a power of work, sending clean ball into Sophie Garbin, who has quickly established herself as Australia’s first-choice goal shoot.

The big moment

It’s got to be the opening few minutes of the second half. Leading 30-25 at halftime, the Ferns were feeling confident, but things unravelled quickly with the Diamonds going on a match-altering 12-2 run.

Match rating: 8/10

After Wednesday’s 15-goal blowout, this was a far better spectacle and fiercely fought, apart from a miserable patch of play at the start of the third quarter from the Ferns.

The big picture

After dropping the first two tests in New Zealand, Australia claw their way back to level the series and regain the Constellation Cup – which they lost to the Ferns last year. The Netball World Cup in July 2023 is what these teams are building towards and they might meet again in the final there.