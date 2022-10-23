Italy book Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot with hard-fought 21-8 win against Japan

Italy score late try to secure win against Japan and book a likely quarterfinal date with France.

At Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: Italy 21 (Maria Magatti 8min, Melissa Bettoni 78min tries; Michela Sillari con, 3 pen) Japan 8 (Kyoko Hosokawa 39min try; Ayasa Otsuka pen). HT: 8-5

Italian rugby has a team in the quarterfinals of a Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Until Sunday, Italy had failed to progress past the pool stages in either the women’s or men’s tournaments, but a 21-8 victory against Japan changed that.

Italy – who offered more than a dozen full-time contract to female players earlier this year – reaped the reward for that decision on Sunday, but they were made to fight for it all the way against a determined Japanese side.

Italy led 8-5 at halftime and enjoyed a mountain of possession throughout the game but struggled to break down the well-organised Japanese defence.

Indeed, the win was not guaranteed until hooker Melissa Bettoni powered over from close range with just two minutes to go.

Italy started well with left winger Maria Magatti’s sharp try after just eight minutes, but the game turned into a real battle due to Japan’s defensive work.

Japan simply refused to roll over and the occasion started to get to Italy as errors crept into their game.

Japan sensed an opportunity and were dominant at the breakdown, where they stole ball after ball despite Italy’s wealth of possession.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sofia Stefan looks for support during the Italy-Japan game on Sunday.

As the game tightened up, Italy took the conservative route and three penalties to midfielder Michela Sillari gave them some breathing room.

Japan’s hopes of springing a major upset were also dented when winger Komachi Imakugi was sent to the sin bin midway through the second half.

Italy collected three points in her absence and then finished the job with Bettoni’s late five-pointer.

The big moment

The yellow card to Japan winger Komachi Imakugi for head-on-head contact after 62 minutes was crucial. Italy were holding a narrow 11-8 lead at the time but Japan’s hopes of a comeback disappeared as Imakugi departed for 10 minutes.

MVP

There were a number of candidates in an enterprising contest. Japan’s No 7 Iroha Nagata was the game’s leading tackler, while Italy’s No 14 Aura Muzzo beat plenty of defenders with her elusive running style. However, the prize goes to Italian lock Giodana Luca, who was an absolute workhorse. She carried for plenty of metres and hit her rucks with purpose.

Match rating

7/10. The neutrals were no doubt cheering for a Japanese win and it still looked possible inside the final 10 minutes. That tension added to a willing encounter in good conditions that showed Italy’s determination to use the ball, even though their accuracy went missing at times.

The big picture

Japan’s Rugby World Cup is over but they have won plenty of admirers with their style of play and bigger opponents. Italy head into the quarterfinals with plenty to work on in terms of their execution on attack. They are likely to face heavyweights France in the final eight, so improvements will be needed.