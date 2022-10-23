Lydia Ko will long cherish her first LPGA title in South Korean birth country

NZ's Lydia Ko is in title contention after three rounds of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

An emotional Lydia Ko teared up talking about the significance of winning her first LPGA title in her birth country of South Korea.

The New Zealand golfer delivered an emphatic last round at the Oak Valley Country Club on Sunday to claim the BMW Ladies Championship by four shots – her 18th career title.

Ko, the world No 5, fired a sizzling seven-under final round to finish at 21-under for the tournament. United States’ Andrea Lee finished second at 17-under with compatriot Lilia Vu and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi and Hyo Joo Kim finishing tied for third at 16-under.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lydia Ko of New Zealand is poured champagne after winning the tournament on the 18th green during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Oak Valley Country Club on October 23, 2022 in Wonju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

This was a special victory for Ko, who was born in the South Korean capital Seoul, about two hours from the Oak Valley Country Club, moving to New Zealand when she was four.

Ko teared up speaking about what a first title in her birth country of South Korea meant to her.

“I think it means a lot to win in Korea. It’s a place that I’m born and it makes it very special...

“I said more than ever I really want to win in Korea once before my career is done and to be able to do it, a few of my relatives are here and this is the first year since Covid that we’ve had fans, it means a lot. A win is special in its own way. This is one to cherish.”

Ko, as she did all week, could do little wrong in the final round, hitting eight birdies in her final round 65.

It was Ko’s second title win of 2022 after taking out the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lydia Ko made it 18 career title wins with victory in South Korea on Sunday.

Ko entered the final round in a two-way tie for second place, one shot off the lead held by Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul.

Back-to-back birdies to begin the back nine put Ko in a strong position holding a three shot lead at 18-under.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Lydia Ko was in dominant touch on her way to the title at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.

At the halfway stage of the final round, Ko had a one-shot lead at 16-under from Choi and Lee.

Choi closed the gap to two with a birdie at 14, setting up an intriguing last four holes. Another birdie from Choi on 15 reduced Ko’s lead to a single shot.

With Choi closing in on the lead, Ko was at her best, producing three straight birdies on 15, 16, and 17 to push out her advantage and clinch the title.

Ko had three birdies in the front nine of her last round, but bogeyed the par-three seventh.

“I think I set a goal of five-under [for the day] and if somebody plays better than me and I don’t end up winning that’s all I can do, so I just try to focus on me. I definitely made the 18th hole harder than it actually should be played, but it’s great to be back in the winner’s circle,” she said.

The 25-year-old went into the week ranked No 1 on the LPGA Tour’s season-long points standings, the Race to the CME Globe.

Ko also leads in the hunt for the Vare Trophy, aiming to come the first back-to-back winner of the award for the lowest scoring average since Stacy Lewis in 2013 and 2014, while she began the tournament fourth in the Rolex Player of the Year standings behind Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Thitikul.

She headed into this tournament having earned $2,047,062 for 2022 on the LPGA tour.