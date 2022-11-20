Wellington Phoenix thumped 4-1 by Melbourne City before record A-League Women crowd

Melbourne City score four times in second half against Phoenix

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Melbourne City 4 (Bryleeh Henry 48’, Maria Jose Rojas 50’, Rhianna Pollicina 65’, 69’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Kaitlyn Torpey own goal 81’). HT: 0-0

Crowd: 5213

Melbourne City crashed Wellington Phoenix’s homecoming party with a comprehensive 4-1 win in the first A-League Women match played on New Zealand soil.

The first round game was played before a record crowd of 5213 – the largest attendance for a standalone regular season game.

But the home side were unable to rise to the occasion against one of the stronger teams in the league, soundly beaten after shipping four second-half goals thanks to a masterclass from Chilean star Maria Jose Rojas.

The Phoenix defence will have nightmares about Rojas after she terrorised them for 90 minutes, scoring a goal, grabbing an assist, winning a penalty and just generally causing havoc in a sensational debut just a few days after signing with City as an injury replacement for Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson.

The Phoenix scored a late consolation goal when Ava Pritchard, the scorer of their first-ever A-League Women goal last season, forced an own goal in the 81st minute.

She cannoned the ball through a crowd of bodies at a corner-kick but even though her shot was on target, it was recorded as an own goal from City’s Kaitlyn Torpey.

The goal breathed life back into the Phoenix – they struck the post in stoppage time – but the damage had already been done in the first 30 minutes of the second half.

After spurning a couple of gilt-edged chances during a goalless first half, City took full control when they scored two goals in quick succession inside the first five minutes of the second half.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Betsy Hassett eyes a bouncing ball during their season opener against City.

City broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Rojas teed up Bryleeh Henry at the back post after dribbling away from Phoenix captain Kate Taylor.

The former Sydney FC attacker scored the second herself two minutes later, cutting inside and tucking the ball in at the near post after again getting the better of Taylor in a one-on-one situation.

City’s third came from a 65th minute penalty. Captain Rhianna Pollicina converted the spot-kick after Rojas was bundled over by Zoe McMeeken in the area.

Brianna Edwards guessed the right way by diving to her right. She got a glove to the ball but could not keep it out.

Pollicina’s second and City’s fourth, scored four minutes later, was the pick of the goals, curling a wonderful around an outstretched Edwards.

The Phoenix's goal gave the crowd something to smile about, but it was too little, too late.

The Phoenix’s only chance of the first half came from Pritchard when the striker tried her luck from the edge of the area after being played in by Alyssa Whinham.

However, her shot went straight at goalkeeper Sally James.

City’s Emina Ekic could have had two goals before halftime but she hit the post after spinning away from McMeeken in the six yard box, while Edwards produced a big save to deny her from close range.

Substitute Charlotte Lancaster was agonisingly close to a second goal for the Phoenix in stoppage time, but her low shot ricocheted off the upright.

Lineup

Edwards; Van der Meer (Vosper 87’), Taylor, Barry, McMeeken (Cicco 66’); Hassett, Knott, Whinham (Clegg 66’); Foster, Pritchard, Satchell (Lancaster 74’)

Van der Meer, Hassett, Foster and Satchell were handed starts on debut while Edwards got the nod in goal with captain Lily Alfeld sidelined through injury.

Big moment

City’s first goal from Henry three minutes into the second-half opened the floodgates, the visitors scoring four times within a 21-minute period.

Player of the day

Rojas was a force for City on her club debut, setting up a goal, scoring a goal and winning a penalty in a sensational individual performance. For the Phoenix, Betsy Hassett was their best. The 137-cap New Zealand international produced a couple of dazzling runs in the first spell.

Big picture

Next Saturday the Phoenix host newcomers Western United, who are coming off an impressive 1-0 win over two-time defending champions Melbourne Victory in their first game.