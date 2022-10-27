Theresa Fitzpatrick, the quiet Black Fern, opens up on Rugby World Cup privilege and pressure

Theresa Fitzpatrick says the Black Ferns allow themselves moments to simply enjoy the swelling support behind the women’s game.

Black Ferns midfielder Theresa Fitzpatrick is the same off the field as she is on it.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Considered and unhurried, she pauses for a second to answer a question that momentarily takes us all inside the Black Ferns camp at this critical point of their Rugby World Cup campaign – and indeed their sporting lives.

How do they keep the ferocious competition for places healthy?

“I think we all remember why we're here,” the 27-year-old tells Stuff. “It’s an elite sporting environment, and not everyone in the squad is going to be able to play every game.

“We are all well aware of that. At training we are very competitive, we push each other to be the best.

“Although it is disappointing when you don't get the jersey, you know you’re still part of the team, you're still part of the squad.

“You have your moment, and then we all get together and back whoever goes on to that field and make sure that everyone's ready to go. And then come next week the whole process starts again.

“So, it is hard. But that's why we're here. Not many people get to this level, and it's not all smooth sailing all the time.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Theresa Fitzpatrick is in a battle for one of the hotly contested midfield spots in the Black Ferns.

The Black Ferns have arrived at the point of the tournament when coach Wayne Smith has to make some tough selection decisions.

After using the vast majority of the Black Ferns squad in the pool stages, some strong performers will invariably miss out against Wales in the quarterfinals when the side is named on Thursday morning.

Fitzpatrick herself is in a real battle for a midfield berth. She did not feature in the opening match against Australia but then excelled in No 12 jersey in the wins against Wales and Scotland.

So, the stakes are high for whom rugby has been part of her life for about as long as she can remember. As a girl she just “wanted to play with her cousins” so followed them to the famous Ponsonby club, where her uncles played.

1 NEWS Grace Brooker's dreams of playing a World Cup on home soil ended with her injury late last year but she's still finding ways to contribute to the Black Ferns' goals.

At Ponsonby she played with the boys from the age of about six to 13, drifted towards netball with sister Sulu, now a prominent Silver Fern at high school (there was no rugby team for girls) and then returned to rugby as the possibility of playing for the Black Ferns fired her imagination.

This Rugby World Cup, therefore, has been about 20 years in the making, and there is little wonder that Fitzpatrick is so acutely aware that for players who do miss out on selection, the feeling is akin to grief and requires “having a moment” to process it.

“I think it's really important,” she says.

“We put everything that we have into it and we sacrifice things during the season, and sometimes it just doesn't fall your way. Having the moments to process is really important.

“Get all your thoughts together, gain some perspective, have a reset, go through the processes that you need to go through, whether it's talking to people, talking to your family, and then after that, know that you're still here for the team.”

Fitzpatrick is also a reminder that the Black Ferns are a collection of very different characters. There are the extroverts and the introverts, the older and the younger, and those somewhere in the middle. The former Sevens star know herself well enough to understand her role.

“I’m definitely one of the more quiet ones on the team, and so I’d say I’m an introvert,” she says.

“I try to show with my actions more so than my words, but know that I am also an experienced athlete.

KAI SCHWOERER & RHYVA VAN ONSELEN/STUFF Black Ferns star Ruby Tui embraces the pressure of the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

“I have been playing for a very long time and I'm probably one of the more mature players. Sometimes I forget that, that I'm actually 27 and there's girls on this team who still under 20, under 21...but that’s one of the things that have that I've learnt over the years.

“Part of my growth as a person, as an athlete is speaking – speaking to the team and speaking to the players that I need to talk to, and being more confident in my role and on and off the field.”

These exceptional times, with the Black Ferns generating nationwide coverage and goodwill, is not lost on the players.

To a degree, they remain in their Rugby World Cup bubble, focused on the next job at hand rather than being distracted by all the external chatter.

However, Fitzpatrick is also wise enough to let the good moments in when they occur – the moments that will last a lifetime. That could mean relishing the happy, supportive fans in Whangārei waving at the team bus on the way into the stadium last weekend, taking a look up during the game to see the thousands of people on the bank who turned up to back women’s rugby.

“Seeing that Whangārei crowd was pretty special,” Fitzpatrick says. “We do know that we just don’t represent ourselves.

“We’re playing for our families, and we are representing our nation. We do have standards, and we want to uphold the Black Ferns legacy.”

Quietly spoken but with plenty to say: that is Fitzpatrick’s gift to the Black Ferns.