Football Ferns must explore attacking options with World Cup now sharply in focus

Football Ferns forward Hannah Wilkinson is a known quantity and needs to be benched against South Korea so other attacking options can be explored.

ANALYSIS: There are less than nine months to go before the Football Ferns start their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign on home soil and it’s far from clear who their best players are – especially in attack.

Places in the World Cup squad can’t simply be handed out as rewards for long service, but the talent pool is thin and injuries and Covid-19 have had a bigger say this year than coach Jitka Klimková would have liked.

Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland will be the Ferns' three opponents next July, in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin. All are beatable – the latter two especially so.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Football Fern Betsy Hassett moves halfway around the world to join Wellington Phoenix.

Before then, there should be at least nine matches. South Korea are coming to Christchurch for two in November and one against Portugal is locked in for February in Hamilton, but the rest are yet to be finalised.

READ MORE:

* First win, round of 16 place within Football Ferns' reach now they know their World Cup rivals

* Football Ferns to play Norway, Philippines, Switzerland at 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

* Fullback injuries hurt as Football Ferns lose 2-0 to Japan in international friendly

* Another win and more ice cream a tough ask for Football Ferns against Japan



What’s clear is there needs to be intense competition for places across those matches, at a time when it would have been preferable for the focus to be narrowing.

Klimková was set to have to make some big attacking decisions in Japan earlier this month, but events out of her control made her selection choices simple with regard to her two forwards and her two wide midfielders.

Striker Hannah Wilkinson was back after missing the Ferns’ wins over Mexico and the Philippines in September while out with Covid-19, but the possibility she might be benched was eliminated when fellow forwards Jacqui Hand and Gabi Rennie were ruled out due to injury and Covid-19 respectively.

The other element of intrigue was whether fullbacks Ali Riley and CJ Bott would be pushed forward after scoring the Ferns’ two open-play goals in September while playing on the flanks in midfield, but both ended up missing the 2-0 loss to Japan due to injuries.

A move forward appeals for Riley in particular. The Ferns captain has been suspect defensively of late, but remains a strong crosser, and in scoring the winner against the Philippines, she showed good attacking instincts, something her team-mates often struggle with.

It would be a big missed opportunity if playing Riley in midfield wasn’t explored against South Korea, just as it would be a missed opportunity if options beyond Wilkinson weren’t explored up front.

The 108-cap veteran has scored just four goals in her last 36 matches against opposition outside Oceania and is a known quantity who will still be there if none of the alternatives prove superior.

So too is Paige Satchell, whose goal against South Korea last November remains her only goal in 30 matches outside Oceania, even after starting in each of the Ferns’ 10 outings this year.

Satchell is an energetic presser and can get away from defenders when she has space to run into, but beating them one-on-one is another matter and her finishing leaves a lot to be desired. If she does play, she needs to be sitting on the shoulders of opposition defenders, not dropping into midfield.

Hand (if fit), Rennie and Grace Jale all need to be given large chunks of playing time across the two matches against South Korea – ideally from the start – so Klimková can properly see what they have to offer.

Playing Olivia Chance (or handing Alyssa Whinham a debut) as a No 10 behind one of those three – or Satchell – could be another option.

Wellington Phoenix-bound forward Emma Rolston should be in the mix too, and maybe even 16-year-old Milly Clegg, who has scored at Fifa under-17 and under-20 World Cups this year and is also believed to be linking up with the Phoenix in some capacity.

It might be too soon for her, but with goals in such short supply and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of a home World Cup looming large, it would be negligent not to look at her more closely before making that call.

The Ferns’ most exciting attacker – and the one closest to being locked in as a World Cup starter – is Indiah-Paige Riley, who only debuted in September and assisted Ali Riley’s winner against the Philippines.

Her first touch and her ability to beat defenders are unmatched within the New Zealand squad at present, so it’s just as well Stuff helped connect her and Klimková earlier this year. Two of her three starts have come on the right, but she could also flourish in a No 10 role.

An attacking combination capable of getting wins next July and advancing to the knockout stages at the World Cup July is out there somewhere, but the Ferns are running out of time to find it, and it might take some bold moves from their coach in order to get there.