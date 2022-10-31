The French threat to the Black Ferns: Five talking points before the Rugby World Cup semifinals

The Black Ferns will meet France in their Rugby World Cup semifinal at Eden Park on Saturday, having lost two tests to the Six Nations heavyweights last year.

As good as the Black Ferns were against Wales in Whangārei on Saturday, this game will be at a different level against a well-balanced side.

Here are five talking points as the tournament enters its final two weeks.

1 The Frenchwoman the Black Ferns need to fear

Emilie Boulard is a fullback in the Jordie Barrett mould – tall, fast and dangerous. She can also play on the wing but the French shifted her to the No 15 jersey for the last pool stage game against Fiji and she was outstanding against Italy at fullback in the first quarterfinal of the weekend. Kick to her at your peril – she doesn’t need much of an invitation to run the ball back, while she also has a strong kicking game off her left foot. She hits the line hard and uses her long limbs to produce offloads: all in all she will be a major threat to the Black Ferns on Saturday.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Fullback Emilie Boulard was impressive against Italy last weekend.

2 The French tactic the Black Ferns need to defuse

We know the French can scrum and maul, but to say they kick with purpose is an understatement. Incredibly, they kicked 22 times against Italy and regathered 14 of those. That’s a frightening statistic, and also shows the variation they have in their kicking game. Halfback Pauline Bourdon is good at identifying space in behind the defensive line, and No 10 Caroline Drouin produced a 50-22 against Italy that was as good as anything you’ll see this year. They probably ran into a few too many Italian brick walls in the first half on Saturday, but they kicked more in the second 40 minutes and turned it into points.

3 The Black Ferns selection dilemma facing Wayne Smith

Sarah Hirini or Kennedy Simon in the No 7 jersey? Hirini was brilliant against Wales in the Black Ferns’ quarterfinal, but co-captain Simon also impressed in her 30 minutes off the bench. Perhaps Simon’s power will win the day. Tournament favourites England displayed plenty of it against Australia at the weekend, with No 6 Alex Matthews and No 7 Marlie Packer constantly powering their way over the gainline. Arguably, the French don’t quite have that same level of physicality – although lock Madoussou Fall is a force – but they will be a step up from what the Black Ferns have encountered so far.

4 It’s official – there’s more rugby played in the women’s game

World Rugby produced a number of eye-catching statistics late last week, including some broadcast numbers: “The [opening weekend] Australia v New Zealand fixture attracted an average audience of 600,000. This is five times the New Zealand audience for the RWC 2017 final [New Zealand v England at 645am NZ time].” However, the number that really stood out was the ball-in-play time – it certainly feels like there is more rugby played in the women’s game, and now that has been confirmed. “Ball in play time is above the average men’s test match with an average of 35 minutes 30 seconds,” World Rugby said. At least one All Blacks test in the Rugby Championship had less than 30 minutes of ball-in-play time.

5 Did the Wallaroos find a little chink in England’s armour?

Move the ball and find the space. Unfortunately for Australia, the weather gods were against them in their quarterfinal against England, but the try they constructed just before halftime was encouraging for rivals Canada, the Black Ferns and France. The Wallaroos used the full width of the field, swinging to the left-hand edge with two long, flat passes – and England looked a bit vulnerable. Of course, the skill level and execution needed to be perfect, and England dominated the rest of the contest with their power game, but no side is without its weaknesses.