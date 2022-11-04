'She's a proper goalscorer': Wellington Phoenix sign age-group star Milly Clegg

New Zealand age-group star Milly Clegg has been picked up by Wellington Phoenix, continuing her meteoric rise.

The striker, who celebrated her 17th birthday this week, won the final spot on the Phoenix’s A-League Women roster after catching coach Natalie Lawrence's eye by scoring at the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup.

Despite being the youngest member of the New Zealand squad, she started in all three matches at the Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica in August and scored a well-taken goal in a 2-2 draw with Colombia.

Three months later, Clegg played a starring role for New Zealand at the Under-17 World Cup in India.

She was the only New Zealand player to find the back of the net, scoring in defeats to Chile and Germany.

Clegg also showed she was capable of creating goals, providing the assist on the match-winning goal in the Kate Sheppard Cup final in September, helping Auckland United claim a 1-0 win over Northern Rovers.

DANIELA PORCELLI/PHOTOSPORT New Zealand striker Milly Clegg celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Colombia at the Under-20 World Cup.

The Phoenix were lacking up front last season. Midfielder Chloe Knott forced to play out of position as a number nine for most of the season, and they only scored 13 goals – the second lowest in the league.

But new coach Natalie Lawrence has tried to remedy that by bringing a number of new attackers, the signing of Clegg coming hot on the heels of Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell and Michaela Robertson.

“Milly’s someone we’ve been keeping a close eye on,” Lawrence said.

“She came away with us for the 20s, scored and played every game despite being the youngest player in the squad.

SKY SPORT Milly Clegg scored goals for New Zealand at the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup tournaments.

“Then she went away with the under-17s to India, did really well, played every game and scored a couple of goals for them.

“She’s somebody that has the attributes that we’re missing. She’s a proper goalscorer.”

Clegg has chosen to sign an amateur contract with the Phoenix, ensuring she will remain eligible to play college football in the United States, should she wish to go down that pathway in the future.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Football Ferns player Paige Satchell talks about the United States' visit to New Zealand.

The year 12 Mount Albert Grammar School student will still be allowed to play in the A-League and will train fulltime with the Phoenix in Wellington, she just won’t be paid.

“She’s only 17 and didn’t want to close off any opportunity to go to college in the States, if that’s what she wants to do.

“Being able to offer her an amateur spot gives her the taste of professional football. She’ll be available for selection for all games, she’ll be here with us fulltime, but also will be able to go to the States should she want to do that in the future.

“Not closing off any options for her future is really smart and we’re pretty happy we could help figure that out for her.”

Clegg will be the youngest player in the Phoenix’s 22-strong squad but given the natural goalscoring instincts she possessed, Lawrence said she expected Clegg to push her more experienced team-mates for a place in the starting XI.

“Absolutely. She’s someone who scores goals.

“She’s still got a lot of developing to do, especially with her game awareness, but she’s going to be in a good environment here and we’ll keep pushing her and she’ll keep pushing everyone around her.

“Anyone could make that match-day squad of 16, including Milly.”

The Phoenix open the new A-League Women season at home to Melbourne City on November 20.

Wellington Phoenix squad for 2022-23 A-League Women

Goalkeepers: Lily Alfeld, Georgia Candy, Brianna Edwards

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Claudia Cicco, Zoe McMeeken, Kate Taylor, Marisa van der Meer, Saskia Vosper, Te Reremoana Walker

Midfielders: Michaela Foster, Isabel Gomez, Betsy Hassett, Chloe Knott, Charlotte Lancaster, Alyssa Whinham, Grace Wisnewski

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Ava Pritchard, Michaela Robertson, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell