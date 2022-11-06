Jitka Klimková on her first year as Football Ferns coach and the challenges ahead

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has been in charge of the team for just over a year.

In nine months’ time, the Football Ferns will either have achieved their goals at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, or they won’t have.

What they do in that time will go a long way to determining whether they are able to get their first World Cup win and make it out of group A or not.

On Sunday, they will start assembling in Christchurch ahead of their first matches on home soil since 2018, against South Korea at Orangetheory Stadium next Saturday and Tuesday.

It will be the first time the Ferns have been together since the World Cup draw on October 22 in Auckland, which revealed the opponents the world’s 22nd-ranked team will be up against next July.

World No 12 Norway, who they lost to in June, on the 20th at Eden Park in Auckland. No 53 Philippines, who they beat in September, on the 25th at Sky Stadium in Wellington. No 21 Switzerland on the 30th at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

If they finish in the top two in group A, which will probably require at least a win and a draw, if not a win and two draws or a pair of wins, they will then be back at either Eden Park or Sky Stadium on August 5 in the round of 16.

All of that is nine months away, but there’s a sense this month’s homecoming series marks the start of the final stretch of preparations for Klimková and her team and there’s no denying they have plenty of work to do.

“I can't wait to actually see the players and talk about the draw and talk about our goals for 2023,” says Klimková.

“We’ve obviously said before that we want to get out of the group, but now we know the opposition, so we can be more specific, and it's not just about talking about goals, it's about how we are going to achieve it.

The Ferns have seven home matches locked in ahead of the World Cup and that tally is expected to grow, which will make for a remarkable run in front of Kiwi crowds when you consider they’ve only played in New Zealand five times in the past decade.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Football Ferns player Paige Satchell talks about the United States' visit to New Zealand.

“Coming home after four-and-a-half years is super exciting for the players, for the staff, for the fans, for the families,” Klimková says.

“Just thinking about it, I'm smiling and I can't wait to see those smiling faces in Christchurch when we all come together.

“We need to really be clear on what we need to do during those nine months to make our goal happen, to go out of the group, and then anything can happen because it is just one game at time.”

What Klimková would like most of all in 2023 is for her players to stay healthy, after a year where injuries and untimely Covid-19 infections have combined to cause more than their fair share of disruption.

For the matches against South Korea, who the Ferns had a loss and a win against in Goyang last November, six experienced players will be absent due to injury – captain Ali Riley, her fellow defenders CJ Bott and Rebekah Stott; midfielders Annalie Longo and Ria Percival, who would be Klimková’s first-choice duo if fit; and striker Hannah Wilkinson.

Longo faces the toughest road to be fit for the World Cup after tearing the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in her knee in the Ferns’ win over Mexico in September.

Percival tore the ACL in her left knee in a loss to Australia in April and it is hoped she will return to the Ferns next April, while Stott is due to return at club level later this month after having ankle surgery.

Bott and Riley are both dealing with long-running hip injuries and it was decided it was best for them not to travel for this month’s matches in order to avoid aggravating them.

It’s not clear how long it will take for them to be fully fit and Klimková could face the challenge of having to manage them carefully if she wants to use them.

There have also been minor injuries that have kept players out at various times throughout the year, such as the quad injury Wilkinson has at present, as well as times where Covid-19 has forced players into isolation, making it hard for Klimková to use other players in their best positions.

She says she doesn’t have a starting XI in mind for the World Cup opener against Norway, but she’ll have to start narrowing down her options sooner rather than later.

“At the end of the day, in June we are going to decide who is in the best shape and those players are going to make the roster, then on July 19, that will be when we make the decision as to who is going to start July 20.

“I don’t even think about it because it’s still so far away. During those nine months, many, many things can happen.

Another thing out of Klimková’s control is whether centre back Abby Erceg, arguably the best active New Zealand player, wants to be involved. She played two matches in February this year but has since been unavailable, with her club commitments at North Carolina Courage cited as the reason, even this month with their season finished.

“I haven't spoken to her for a while,” says Klimková. “My goal is, during November, to really have a proper conversation. I know she should be in New Zealand, so we can potentially have a coffee together and really have a clear plan how her 2023 is going to look like”.

Is the coach nervous that there’s so much uncertainty around here playing pool, nine months out from a home World Cup that presents New Zealand with an easier draw than they’ve ever had before and probably will ever have again?

“Closer to the World Cup, I would be more nervous,” says Klimková, “but we still have many tours and windows where things can become more clear if we have everybody healthy, so I am not in panic mode.”

This week come two matches against South Korea, where there will be changes from the team that lost 2-0 to Japan in October – one of them enforced with Wilkinson out.

Another win or two would be the perfect ending to a difficult year and set the Ferns up nicely for 2023, but a pair of losses will ramp up the questions around the team heading into the summer.