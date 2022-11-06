Fast5 Ferns lose another thriller, eliminating them from final contention

The Fast5 Ferns will play off for third and fourth at the Netball World Series after three narrow losses dented their final hopes.

New Zealand slumped to their third loss in four games in netball’s shortened version, losing a 38-37 thriller to South Africa on day two in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Fast5 Ferns rebounded from that disappointment in their last round game, crushing winless Jamaica 40-22, but it was a case of too little, too late.

All three Fast5 Ferns’ losses were by two goals or fewer, which left them wondering what if.

John Davidson/Photosport Fast5 Ferns centre Kimiora Poi looks to get a pass away during the Fast5 Netball World Series in Christchurch.

In the men’s final, New Zealand upset Australia 29-25 in a pulsating final.

Thomson Matuku clinched the title for New Zealand with four point and two point power play goals in the last minute of the game.

Australia's Brodie Roberts missed a tough four point effort late in the contest that could have put his side in front.

The Fast5 Ferns, who have won seven of the nine Fast5 Netball World Series titles, will take on England in the third and fourth playoff (7pm start).

Australia and South Africa will meet in the final (7.40pm start), while Uganda and Jamaica will battle it out for fifth and sixth (6.10pm start).

Against South Africa, the Fast5 Ferns recovered from a poor start, where they scored just one goal in the first quarter and trailed 9-1 at the end of the term.

It was end-to-end netball in the fourth quarter with the Fast5 Ferns clawing their way back and taking the lead for the first time in the game after four and six point goals in the power play from sharpshooter Aliyah Dunn.

Trailing 37-32, South Africa’s Zandre Smit nailed a crunch six point power play goal to put her side back in the lead by one.

John Davidson/Photosport Fast5 Ferns' defender Kate Burley attempts to shut down Jamaica shooter Mischa Creary.

New Zealand had a chance to win the match with a one point goal, which would have become two via the power play, but Dunn opted for a three point attempt, which she missed.

The Fast5 Ferns’ worst finish came in 2017 when they finished fourth – the only other time they haven’t qualified for the final.

Uganda handed Australia their first loss of the tournament with an upset 32-30 win to kick-start day two on Sunday.

Mary Nuba Cholhok was the hero for Uganda, landing a four point power play goal in the final seconds to lift her side to a momentous win.

It was Uganda’s first victory over Australia in either traditional netball or Fast5.

AT A GLANCE:

Day two scores:

England 32, Jamaica 27

Uganda 32, Australia 30

South Africa 38, New Zealand 37

New Zealand men 36, England men 22

Australia 34, England 28

New Zealand 40, Jamaica 22

South Africa 27, Uganda 22

Men’s final: New Zealand 29, Australia 25