Wellington Phoenix coach to be 'super flexible' in dealing with Football Ferns fixture clash

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence is ready to help Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková assemble a squad to face the United States in January.

Those matches at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, January 18 and Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, January 21 fall outside Fifa’s international windows – the periods where clubs are obliged to release their contracted players.

A handful of established Ferns will be in their off-seasons, but Klimková otherwise has a battle on her hands to get access to players to form a squad to play the reigning world champions, who beat New Zealand 5-0 in February, 6-1 at the Tokyo Olympics last year and 5-0 the two times before that, when there weren’t such challenges to deal with.

The US will be without their European-based players, but the majority of the American squad plays in the country’s National Women’s Soccer League and will be making the trip south for the fixtures, which will be preceded by their annual January camp.

The Phoenix finalised their squad of 22 for their coming A-League Women campaign, which starts on November 20, on Friday, with the signing of age-group international striker Milly Clegg on an amateur contract.

With Clegg on board, the Phoenix boast 19 players who are eligible to play for the Ferns, though only five have actually done so to this point – midfielder Betsy Hassett, who has 135 caps; forwards Paige Satchell and Emma Rolston, who have 33 and 13 respectively; and defenders Kate Taylor and Mackenzie Barry, who have earned five and one respectively after debuting this year.

Goalkeeper Lily Alfeld, fullback Marisa van der Meer and midfielders Michaela Robertson and Alyssa Whinham have all been part of Ferns squads without taking the field, while another midfielder, Grace Wisnewski, has received her first callup for this month’s matches against South Korea in Christchurch.

The other nine are goalkeepers Georgia Candy and Brianna Edwards; fullbacks Charlotte Lancaster, Zoe McMeeken and Saskia Vosper; midfielders Michaela Foster and Te Reremoana Walker; and forwards Clegg and Ava Pritchard.

What Lawrence and the Phoenix have to consider is how to balance the needs of Klimková and the Ferns with their own needs as they play Perth Glory away on the evening of Sunday, January 15 and Canberra United – one of two teams they beat last season – at Sky Stadium on Sunday, January 22.

Lawrence said she had been aware this clash was on the cards and was counting on her “good relationship” with Klimková to help as they navigated the process of figuring out who would play for which team and when.

“Having such a good relationship with Jitka helps. Jitka understanding the league helps.

“I think we can be creative. If the players are going into camp it doesn’t mean we lose them for the games.

“If Kate Taylor, for example, is asked to play [for the Ferns] on the Saturday, but doesn’t get any minutes, then she can be available for us on the Sunday.

“I think because it’s here we can be super, super, super flexible and that seems to be the case from my conversations with Jitka so far and the club is supportive of that.”

Lawrence said it was unlikely any Phoenix player would be able to play both Ferns fixtures and hinted that the midweek Wellington match could be the one they target.

“It's really important that the players can play for their country in a World Cup year in Wellington.

“We will work to ensure that [the Ferns] are not compromised and we're not compromised. We can be competitive, they can be competitive, and that the players get all the opportunities that they can.”