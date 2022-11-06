Code hopping Mele Hufanga finds her home at Kiwi Ferns for Rugby League World Cup

Mele Hufanga will make her debut for the Kiwi Ferns on Monday, NZ time.

RLWC: New Zealand v Cook Islands Where: LNER Community Stadium, York. When: Monday, November 7, 6am (NZ time). Live coverage: Spark Sport

Making her debut for the Kiwi Ferns against Cook Islands at the Rugby League World Cup will prove to Mele Hufanga that she made the right decision this year.

The 27-year-old winger has played provincial rugby for Counties Manukau and Auckland and was with the Blues for this season’s Super Rugby Aupiki.

But during this time she also played league and while some of her team-mates had eyes on the Black Ferns, Hufanga chose a different path for her rep footy and that will pay off on Monday morning (NZ time).

As league and rugby become more professional for women, there will be less code hopping in the future and Hufanga could be one of the last to do it at a high level, but she says it’s panned out that league has worked better for her.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Mele Hufanga runs away for a try for the Blues during the round three Super Rugby Aupiki match against the Chiefs this year.

“I didn’t really have a plan of what I wanted to do this year,” Hufanga said.

“I just wanted to enjoy footy and whatever comes my way, enjoy the opportunity.

“I was lucky that Rick (Henry, Kiwi Ferns coach) chose me to come on board for this campaign, which I’m really grateful for.

“I was playing league and union at the same time this year and it’s been a crazy year for me, but this is probably my biggest highlight, representing my family. It’s my first time in England as well.”

Hufanga, who can also play at centre, was included in the Black Ferns squad as a teenager and has played league and rugby for Tonga.

This year she played league with the Ponsonby Ponies and while she feels she wants to stay in league, she’s not sure if she’ll try to pick up a contract in the NRLW next season.

“I’ve got no plan. I’ve got to get this World Cup out of the way and then move on from there,” she said.

“I don’t want to plan ahead, anything can happen between now and then. But I am definitely going to stick to league next year.

"I always tell everyone I’m not getting any younger, even though I’m only 27.

“But I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I need to stick to one code. I can’t be a superhero and play two codes at the same time and I feel league is where I’m heading.”

Even though Hufanga played for the Blues this year and as recently as September was playing for Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup final against Canterbury, she said it was a goal of hers this year to make the Kiwi Ferns team for the World Cup.

“We had the test between New Zealand and Tonga in June, I knew that Tonga wasn’t in the World Cup,” she said.

“So I thought it would be a cool opportunity for me to try to make the Kiwis World Cup [squad]. It was a risk I was willing to take.”

Henry said Hufanga had been on his radar for a while and has already been an asset inside the Kiwi Ferns World Cup team.

“Mele has been around for a few years and been a part of the Kiwi Ferns set up previously, but in the wider squad,” he said.

“We’ve been watching her over the last couple of years and if you jump on YouTube and check out a couple of clips, she’s an unbelievable talent. Lot’s of strike, very powerful, skilful.

“I didn’t know much about her personality, but she’s come into this camp and lightened the spirit in the group. So she’s been massive not just on the field, but off it”

As for the game against Cook Islands, it has the potential to be another blowout as the Kiwi Ferns defeated France 48-0 in their first game of the tournament while the Cook Islands were smashed 74-0 by the Jillaroos.

Getting through it without any injuries will be key, while it’s an opportunity to strengthen the combinations before Friday’s huge game against Australia, which is when things start to get real at this World Cup.