Black Ferns may be underdogs but Canada burst England's air of invincibility

New Zealand beat France in a nailbiter at Eden Park to set up a Rugby World Cup final against England.

Will anyone have any fingernails left after the Rugby World Cup final at a sold-out Eden Park on Saturday?

Probably not. The bad news for New Zealand and England supporters with nervous dispositions is that the decider could be every bit as tense as the extraordinary semifinals.

The fact that we can even say that shows how far the Black Ferns have come since last November.

It also suggests the mighty Red Roses have come back to the pack, just a touch.

The first sign came in the pool stage game against France, when they had a mountain of possession but could not crack the resolute French defence.

The second sign – and the more obvious one – came as the Canadians put them under all sorts of pressure at Eden Park on Saturday.

England will still be favourites against the Black Ferns. No one can have anything but enormous respect for the sustained period of success they have enjoyed, with the win against Canada their 30th in succession. That’s remarkable.

But at the start of the tournament they looked nigh on unbeatable, and that level of certainty has disappeared as the tournament enters its final week.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Ruby Tui celebrates her try against France in the Black Ferns’ semifinal win at Eden Park.

Look at the starting points for Canada’s three tries against England on Saturday. The first was from a rock-solid scrum, the second and third were from well-taken lineouts.

If the Black Ferns are good enough to earn themselves the same sort of good-quality platforms, they have the attacking threats to cause some damage.

Canada also got some good reward from the pick-and-go, with their forwards running hard around the corner until England just ran out of numbers in the defensive line close to the ruck.

This is precisely the sort of play that has clearly been drilled into the starting Black Ferns front-rowers Pip Love, Georgia Ponsonby and Amy Rule, who is having a superb tournament.

The French dealt pretty well with this area of play from the Black Ferns – but that may be a credit to the French rather than a sign the Black Ferns need to deviate from it too much in the final.

England still showed some formidable signs in the semifinal. Winger’s Abby Dow's long-range try was simply breath-taking in its ambition and execution – if she gets into a foot race with Portia Woodman on Saturday it’ll be hard to call a winner.

Emily Scarratt’s accuracy off the kicking tee is also a major threat to the Black Ferns – don’t underestimate the importance of the last three points she collected against Canada to give England a crucial seven-point buffer.

However, Canada showed the way for the Black Ferns. On another day the North Americans might have caused an almighty shock by bundling England out of the tournament.

As for the Black Ferns, they of course needed some fortune to make the decider. But a thought crossed the mind as France No 10 Caroline Drouin pulled her last-minute penalty kick: did she just cost England the Rugby World Cup, rather than France?